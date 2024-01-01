Manage miscategorization reports
This guide will show you how to manage miscategorization of reports. To complete this guide, you will need to generate an API token.
- Create an API token if you do not have one already.
- Choose Custom Token.
- Name the token, and grant permissions.
- Send a
POSTrequest to the miscategorization API endpoint ↗. You can find an example below:
You should receive a response with the value
"success": true:
Once you send the request, the Cloudflare Support team will receive it and will be able to take action.