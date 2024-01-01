Manage miscategorization reports

This guide will show you how to manage miscategorization of reports. To complete this guide, you will need to generate an API token.

Create an API token if you do not have one already. Choose Custom Token. Name the token, and grant permissions. Send a POST request to the miscategorization API endpoint ↗ . You can find an example below:

Example of a POST request to miscategorization API export URL= "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/intel/miscategorization" curl -X POST "$URL" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \ -H "Content-Type:application/json" \ --data ' { " content_adds " : [ ], " content_removes " : [ ], " indicator_type " : "domain" , " ip " : null , " security_adds " : [ 115 ], " security_removes " : [ ], " url " : "cloudflare.com" } '

You should receive a response with the value "success": true :

{ " result " : "" , " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }

Once you send the request, the Cloudflare Support team will receive it and will be able to take action.