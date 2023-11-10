Limits
API request limits
All API calls made to Threat Intelligence endpoints will contribute to the monthly quota. Additionally, utilizing features within the Security Center such as Investigate and Brand Protection, or other products, such as Page Shield, which also leverage the Security Intelligence APIs, will also contribute to the consumption of the quota.
|Cloudflare Plan
|Calls per month
|Free
|100
|Pro
|100
|Business
|100
|Enterprise
|2,500
|Cloudflare One Core
|10,000
|Cloudflare One Premier
|50,000