Cloudflare Docs
Security Center
Cloudflare Docs
Security Center
GitHub icon
Visit Security Center on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Security Center
  3. Threat Intelligence APIs
  4. Limits

Limits

​​ API request limits

All API calls made to Threat Intelligence endpoints will contribute to the monthly quota. Additionally, utilizing features within the Security Center such as Investigate and Brand Protection, or other products, such as Page Shield, which also leverage the Security Intelligence APIs, will also contribute to the consumption of the quota.

Cloudflare PlanCalls per month
Free100
Pro100
Business100
Enterprise2,500
Cloudflare One Core10,000
Cloudflare One Premier50,000