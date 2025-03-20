Open Port Scanning
Open Port Scanning allows Magic Transit and Bring your Own IPs users to efficiently monitor IP ranges for security vulnerabilities. This API enables users to scan their designated IP ranges, detect any open ports, and receive daily notifications regarding newly opened ports.
You can access this feature via the API.
- Cloudforce One Administrator, Administrator and Super Administrator roles.
- Account token: Custom API Token > Cloudforce One:Edit.
To create a custom API token:
- From the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to My Profile > API Tokens for user tokens. Go to Create Custom Token > Get started.
- Enter a Token name, for example,
Open Port Scanning.
- In Permissions:
- Choose Account.
- Select Cloudforce One as the account.
- Choose Edit access.
- In Client IP Address Filtering:
- In Operator, select
is in.
- In Value, enter a valid IP address.
- In Operator, select
- Select Continue to summary.
- Review the token, then select Create Token.
To configure Open Port Scanning, follow these steps:
- Create a new scan config:
- IPs: Enter the IP ranges you wish to monitor. Ensure that the ranges are correctly formatted to avoid scanning errors. The API will validate if the IPs requested are onboarded to Cloudflare and associated to the account belonging to the API token used.
- Frequency: Enter the scan frequency in days.
- Ports: Select the ports to scan. Choose among:
- All
- Default (refer to Default ports for a comprehensive list)
- List of specific ports
- Scan IPs: Initiate the scanning process. The system will analyze the specified IP ranges to identify any open ports.
- Generate list of open ports: Once the scan is complete, the API will generate a list of detected open ports for review and action.
- Select open ports to list: Choose which open ports you would like to be notified about. You can exclude any ports that do not require immediate attention.
- View differences from previous scan: The API will highlight any changes in open ports since the last scan, allowing you to quickly assess new vulnerabilities.
- Stop scanning: If necessary, you can stop the scanning process at any time.
- Set up alerts: Configure alerts for specific ports of interest. You will be notified immediately via email or webhook if any of these designated ports become newly open.
List of default ports
80
631
161
137
123
138
1434
445
135
67
23
53
443
21
139
22
500
68
520
1900
25
4500
514
49152
162
69
5353
111
49154
3389
110
1701
998
996
997
999
3283
49153
445
1812
136
139
143
53
2222
135
3306
2049
32768
5060
8080
1025
1433
3456
80
1723
111
995
993
20031
1026
7
5900
1646
1645
593
1025
518
2048
626
1027
587
177
1719
427
497
8888
4444
1023
65024
199
19
9
49193
1029
1720
49
465
88
1028
17185
1718
49186
548
113
81
6001
2000
10000
31337
-
What IPs will the scan come from?
2a09:bac0:1008:5000:1000:0000:0000:0050/104.30.128.13
2a09:bac0:1008:5000:1000:0000:0000:0048/104.30.129.33
2001:19f0:1000:2941:5400:4ff:fe70:2a7a/140.82.60.241
-
-
Can the Port Scanner bypass other security rules configured?
- The Cloudforce One team asks customers to ensure they allow the IPs for the scanner to run correctly.
-
How long do scans take?
- Depending on the number of IP addresses and number of ports scanned, scans can take between a few minutes and up to 10 hours.
-
Can I stop automatic scanning?
- Yes, you can decide at any point to stop scan and restart scans when it is convenient for you.
-
What are the limitations for the scans?
- Scans are limited to ranges of up to 5,000 IPs.
- The API scans both IPv4 and IPv6 IP addresses.
