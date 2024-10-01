If your domain has content that has been blocked, Blocked Content on the dashboard gives you the ability to request the Trust and Safety team to remove a block.

To view Blocked Content on the dashboard:

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Security Center > Blocked Content.

Note You must have Admin, Super Admin, or Trust and Safety role to access Blocked Content.

The Security Center dashboard displays three statuses for blocked content: active, pending, or resolved blocks.

Active blocks

An active block is a block that is in effect on blocking content.

When you select Request Review, the status changes to In Review, and the block will be reviewed by the Trust and Safety team.

Pending blocks

A pending block represents a blocking action Cloudflare will take at the scheduled time.

You can view all your pending blocks by selecting Pending on the dashboard. Selecting Request Review cancels the pending delayed action. This means that the block will not be placed.

Resolved blocks

Resolved blocks list your recently resolved blocks. Resolved blocks are limited to 30 days of recently resolved blocks. Resolved blocks require no action. You can only sort and/or filter the list.