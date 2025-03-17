 Skip to content
Roles and permissions

Cloudflare users with the following roles have access to Security Insights in the Cloudflare dashboard:

  • Administrator
  • Administrator Read Only
  • Super Administrator - All Privileges
  • SSL/TLS, Caching, Performance, Page Rules, and Customization
  • DNS
  • Page Shield
  • Page Shield Read
  • Firewall