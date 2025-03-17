Roles and permissions
Cloudflare users with the following roles have access to Security Insights in the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Administrator
- Administrator Read Only
- Super Administrator - All Privileges
- SSL/TLS, Caching, Performance, Page Rules, and Customization
- DNS
- Page Shield
- Page Shield Read
- Firewall
