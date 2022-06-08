Page Shield API
You can change the Page Shield status and fetch information about the currently monitored scripts using the Page Shield API.
For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.
Endpoints
You can obtain the complete endpoint by appending the Page Shield API endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL.
The Cloudflare API base URL is:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4
The
<ZONE_ID> argument is the zone ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard or using the Cloudflare API’s
/zones endpoint.
The
<SCRIPT_ID> argument is the script ID (a hexadecimal string). This value is included in the response of the List Page Shield scripts operation for every monitored script.
The following table summarizes the available operations:
|Operation
|Method + URL stub
|Notes
|Get Page Shield status
GET zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor
|Fetch the current Page Shield status (enabled/disabled).
|Update Page Shield status
PUT zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor
|Updates the Page Shield status (enabled/disabled).
|List Page Shield scripts
GET zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor/scripts
|Fetch a list of currently monitored scripts.
|Get a Page Shield script
GET zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor/scripts/<SCRIPT_ID>
|Fetch the details of a currently monitored script.
API notes
The malicious script classification (
Maliciousor
Not malicious) is not directly available in the API. To determine this classification, compare the script’s
js_integrity_scorevalue with the classification threshold, which is currently set to 50 — scripts with a score value above the threshold are considered malicious.
The API provides two separate properties for malicious script categories:
malicious_domain_categoriesand
malicious_url_categories, related to the
domain_reported_maliciousand
url_reported_maliciousproperties, respectively. The Cloudflare dashboard displays all the categories in a single Malicious category field. For more information, refer to Malicious script categories.
Common API calls
Get Page Shield status
This example obtains the current status of Page Shield (enabled/disabled).
Request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Response
{ "result": { "enabled": true, "updated_at": "2021-11-14T11:47:55.677555Z" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Enable Page Shield
This example enables Page Shield in the specified zone.
Request
curl -X PUT \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '{ "enabled": true }'
Response
{ "result": { "enabled": true, "updated_at": "2021-11-14T11:50:41.756996Z" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Fetch list of monitored scripts
This example fetches a list of scripts monitored by Page Shield on hostname
example.net, requesting the first page with 15 items per page. The URL query string includes filtering and paging parameters.
By default, the response will only include scripts with
active status when you do not specify a
status filter parameter in the URL query string.
Request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/api/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor/scripts?hosts=example.net&page=1&per_page=15" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Response
{ "result": [ { "script_id": "8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d", "script_url": "https://malicious.example.com/badscript.js", "added_at": "2021-11-18T10:51:10.09615Z", "first_seen_at": "2021-11-18T10:51:08Z", "last_seen_at": "2021-11-22T09:57:54Z", "host": "example.net", "domain_reported_malicious": false, "url_reported_malicious": true, "malicious_url_categories": ["Malware"], "seen_on_first": "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html", "count": 10, "status": "active", "appears_in_cdn_cgi_path": false, "hash": "e3b0c44298fc1c149afbf4c8996fb92427ae41e4649b934ca495991b7852b855", "js_integrity_score": 10, "fetched_at": "2021-11-21T16:58:07Z" }, // (...) ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result_info": { "page": 1, "per_page": 15, "count": 15, "total_count": 24, "total_pages": 2 }
}
Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.
For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to the API reference.
Fetch list of infrequently reported scripts
This example fetches a list of infrequently reported scripts on hostname
example.net, requesting the first page with 15 items per page. The URL query string includes filtering and paging parameters.
Request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/api/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor/scripts?status=infrequent&hosts=example.net&page=1&per_page=15" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Response
{ "result": [ { "script_id": "83c8da2267394ce8465b74c299658fea", "script_url": "https://scripts.example.com/anotherbadscript.js", "added_at": "2021-11-17T13:16:03.419619Z", "first_seen_at": "2021-11-17T13:15:23Z", "last_seen_at": "2021-11-18T09:05:20Z", "host": "example.net", "domain_reported_malicious": false, "url_reported_malicious": false, "seen_on_first": "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html", "count": 2, "status": "infrequent", "appears_in_cdn_cgi_path": false, "hash": "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45", "js_integrity_score": 50, "fetched_at": "2021-11-18T03:58:07Z" }, // (...) ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result_info": { "page": 1, "per_page": 15, "count": 15, "total_count": 17, "total_pages": 2 }
}
Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.
For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to the API reference.
Get details of a monitored script
This example obtains the details of a script monitored by Page Shield with script ID
8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d.
Request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/api/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor/scripts/8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Response
{ "result": { "script_id": "8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d", "script_url": "https://malicious.example.com/badscript.js", "added_at": "2021-11-18T10:51:10.09615Z", "first_seen_at": "2021-11-18T10:51:08Z", "last_seen_at": "2021-11-22T09:57:54Z", "host": "example.net", "domain_reported_malicious": false, "url_reported_malicious": true, "malicious_url_categories": ["Malware"], "seen_on_first": "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html", "count": 10, "status": "active", "appears_in_cdn_cgi_path": false, "hash": "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45", "js_integrity_score": 50, "fetched_at": "2021-11-21T16:58:07Z", "seen_on": [ "http://malicious.example.com/page_two.html", "http://malicious.example.com/page_three.html", "http://malicious.example.com/page_four.html" ], "versions": [ { "hash": "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45", "js_integrity_score": 50, "fetched_at": "2021-11-21T16:58:07Z" } ] }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.