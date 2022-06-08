Page Shield API

You can change the Page Shield status and fetch information about the currently monitored scripts using the Page Shield API External link icon Open external link .

For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests External link icon Open external link in the Cloudflare API documentation.

You can obtain the complete endpoint by appending the Page Shield API External link icon Open external link endpoints listed below to the Cloudflare API base URL.

The Cloudflare API base URL is:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

The <ZONE_ID> argument is the zone ID (a hexadecimal string). You can find this value in the Cloudflare dashboard or using the Cloudflare API’s /zones endpoint External link icon Open external link .

The <SCRIPT_ID> argument is the script ID (a hexadecimal string). This value is included in the response of the List Page Shield scripts External link icon Open external link operation for every monitored script.

The following table summarizes the available operations:

​​ API notes

The malicious script classification ( Malicious or Not malicious ) is not directly available in the API. To determine this classification, compare the script’s js_integrity_score value with the classification threshold, which is currently set to 50 — scripts with a score value above the threshold are considered malicious.

The API provides two separate properties for malicious script categories: malicious_domain_categories and malicious_url_categories , related to the domain_reported_malicious and url_reported_malicious properties, respectively. The Cloudflare dashboard displays all the categories in a single Malicious category field. For more information, refer to Malicious script categories.

​​ Common API calls

​​ Get Page Shield status

This example obtains the current status of Page Shield (enabled/disabled).

Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Response { "result" : { "enabled" : true , "updated_at" : "2021-11-14T11:47:55.677555Z" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Enable Page Shield

This example enables Page Shield in the specified zone.

Request curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "enabled": true }'

Response { "result" : { "enabled" : true , "updated_at" : "2021-11-14T11:50:41.756996Z" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Fetch list of monitored scripts

This example fetches a list of scripts monitored by Page Shield on hostname example.net , requesting the first page with 15 items per page. The URL query string includes filtering and paging parameters.

By default, the response will only include scripts with active status when you do not specify a status filter parameter in the URL query string.

Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/api/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor/scripts?hosts=example.net&page=1&per_page=15" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Response { "result" : [ { "script_id" : "8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d" , "script_url" : "https://malicious.example.com/badscript.js" , "added_at" : "2021-11-18T10:51:10.09615Z" , "first_seen_at" : "2021-11-18T10:51:08Z" , "last_seen_at" : "2021-11-22T09:57:54Z" , "host" : "example.net" , "domain_reported_malicious" : false , "url_reported_malicious" : true , "malicious_url_categories" : [ "Malware" ] , "seen_on_first" : "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html" , "count" : 10 , "status" : "active" , "appears_in_cdn_cgi_path" : false , "hash" : "e3b0c44298fc1c149afbf4c8996fb92427ae41e4649b934ca495991b7852b855" , "js_integrity_score" : 10 , "fetched_at" : "2021-11-21T16:58:07Z" } , ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result_info" : { "page" : 1 , "per_page" : 15 , "count" : 15 , "total_count" : 24 , "total_pages" : 2 } }

Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.

For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to the API reference External link icon Open external link .

​​ Fetch list of infrequently reported scripts

This example fetches a list of infrequently reported scripts on hostname example.net , requesting the first page with 15 items per page. The URL query string includes filtering and paging parameters.

Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/api/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor/scripts?status=infrequent&hosts=example.net&page=1&per_page=15" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Response { "result" : [ { "script_id" : "83c8da2267394ce8465b74c299658fea" , "script_url" : "https://scripts.example.com/anotherbadscript.js" , "added_at" : "2021-11-17T13:16:03.419619Z" , "first_seen_at" : "2021-11-17T13:15:23Z" , "last_seen_at" : "2021-11-18T09:05:20Z" , "host" : "example.net" , "domain_reported_malicious" : false , "url_reported_malicious" : false , "seen_on_first" : "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html" , "count" : 2 , "status" : "infrequent" , "appears_in_cdn_cgi_path" : false , "hash" : "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45" , "js_integrity_score" : 50 , "fetched_at" : "2021-11-18T03:58:07Z" } , ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result_info" : { "page" : 1 , "per_page" : 15 , "count" : 15 , "total_count" : 17 , "total_pages" : 2 } }

Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.

For details on the available filtering, paging, and sorting parameters, refer to the API reference External link icon Open external link .

​​ Get details of a monitored script

This example obtains the details of a script monitored by Page Shield with script ID 8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d .

Request curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/api/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/script_monitor/scripts/8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

Response { "result" : { "script_id" : "8337233faec2357ff84465a919534e4d" , "script_url" : "https://malicious.example.com/badscript.js" , "added_at" : "2021-11-18T10:51:10.09615Z" , "first_seen_at" : "2021-11-18T10:51:08Z" , "last_seen_at" : "2021-11-22T09:57:54Z" , "host" : "example.net" , "domain_reported_malicious" : false , "url_reported_malicious" : true , "malicious_url_categories" : [ "Malware" ] , "seen_on_first" : "http://malicious.example.com/page_one.html" , "count" : 10 , "status" : "active" , "appears_in_cdn_cgi_path" : false , "hash" : "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45" , "js_integrity_score" : 50 , "fetched_at" : "2021-11-21T16:58:07Z" , "seen_on" : [ "http://malicious.example.com/page_two.html" , "http://malicious.example.com/page_three.html" , "http://malicious.example.com/page_four.html" ] , "versions" : [ { "hash" : "9245aad577e846dd9b990b1b32425a3fae4aad8b8a28441a8b80084b6bb75a45" , "js_integrity_score" : 50 , "fetched_at" : "2021-11-21T16:58:07Z" } ] } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

Some fields displayed in the example response may not be available, depending on your Cloudflare plan.