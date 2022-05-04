Script statuses
Cloudflare classifies scripts according to the following:
- The number of times a script was reported.
- Whether the script is considered malicious or not.
Use Page Shield’s dashboards to review the scripts loaded in your domain. For more information, refer to Monitor scripts on your site .
Available statuses
- Infrequent: There are less than three reports for the script. If there are no reports for a script with Infrequent status for five days, then Page Shield will delete all the information about the script. Scripts with Infrequent status appear only in the All Reported Scripts dashboard.
- Active: There are more than three reports for the script.
- Inactive: A previously active script was not reported in the last seven days. If the script is reported again later, its status will change back to Active. If the script is not reported for 30 days, Page Shield will delete all the information about the script. Scripts with Inactive status appear only in the All Reported Scripts dashboard.
- CDN-CGI: The script is hosted behind a
/cdn-cgi/endpoint. Scripts with CDN-CGI status appear only in the All Reported Scripts dashboard.