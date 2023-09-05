Cloudflare Docs
Page Shield
Roles and permissions

Cloudflare users with the following roles have access to Page Shield in the Cloudflare dashboard:

  • Administrator
  • Super Administrator - All Privileges
  • Page Shield
  • Page Shield Read (read-only access)
  • Domain Page Shield
  • Domain Page Shield Read (read-only access)

​​ API token permissions

To interact with the Page Shield API you need an API token with one of the following permissions:

  • Page Shield > Edit
  • Page Shield > Read (read-only access)
  • Page Shield Write
  • Page Shield Read (read-only access)