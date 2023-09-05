Roles and permissions
Cloudflare users with the following roles have access to Page Shield in the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Administrator
- Super Administrator - All Privileges
- Page Shield
- Page Shield Read (read-only access)
- Domain Page Shield
- Domain Page Shield Read (read-only access)
API token permissions
To interact with the Page Shield API you need an API token with one of the following permissions:
- Page Shield > Edit
- Page Shield > Read (read-only access)
- Page Shield Write
- Page Shield Read (read-only access)