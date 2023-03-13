Create a policy in the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain.

Go to Page Shield > Policies.

Select Create policy.

Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Description.

Under If incoming requests match, define the policy scope. You can use the Expression Builder (specifying one or more values for Field, Operator, and Value) or manually enter an expression using the Expression Editor. For more information, refer to Edit rule expressions.

Under Allow these directives, select the desired CSP directives for the policy by enabling one or more checkboxes. To manually enter an allowed source, select Add source. To refresh the displayed sources based on Page Shield’s detected resources, select Refresh suggestions. For details on CSP directives, refer to the MDN documentation External link icon Open external link .

Under Then, select the desired action: Log (report): Logs any policy violations without blocking any resources (scripts) not covered by the policy.

Allow (enforce): Enforces the CSP directives configured in the policy, blocking any other resources (scripts) from being loaded on your website.