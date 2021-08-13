Specify tunnel endpoints

​ Anycast edge IP addresses

Cloudflare will assign two Anycast IP addresses shortly after your onboarding kickoff call. Use these Anycast edge addresses as the GRE tunnel destinations on your data center routers/endpoints.

​ Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE)

Cloudflare recommends two GRE tunnels for each ISP and data center router combination, one per Anycast IP.

To configure the GRE tunnel(s) between Cloudflare and your data centers, you must provide the following data for each tunnel:

Customer edge IP address —A public Internet routable IP address outside of the prefixes Cloudflare will advertise on your behalf. These are generally IP addresses provided by your ISP. If you intend to use a physical or virtual connection like Cloudflare Network Interconnect External link icon Open external link , you do not need to provide edge addresses because Cloudflare will provide them.

—A public Internet routable IP address outside of the prefixes Cloudflare will advertise on your behalf. These are generally IP addresses provided by your ISP. If you intend to use a physical or virtual connection like , you do not need to provide edge addresses because Cloudflare will provide them. Private subnet —A 31-bit subnet (/31 in CIDR notation) supporting 2 hosts, one for each side of the tunnel. Select the subnet from the following private IP space: 10.0.0.0–10.255.255.255 172.16.0.0–172.31.255.255 192.168.0.0–192.168.255.255

—A 31-bit subnet (/31 in CIDR notation) supporting 2 hosts, one for each side of the tunnel. Select the subnet from the following private IP space: