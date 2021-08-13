Specify tunnel endpoints
Anycast edge IP addresses
Cloudflare will assign two Anycast IP addresses shortly after your onboarding kickoff call. Use these Anycast edge addresses as the GRE tunnel destinations on your data center routers/endpoints.
Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE)
Cloudflare recommends two GRE tunnels for each ISP and data center router combination, one per Anycast IP.
To configure the GRE tunnel(s) between Cloudflare and your data centers, you must provide the following data for each tunnel:
- Customer edge IP address—A public Internet routable IP address outside of the prefixes Cloudflare will advertise on your behalf. These are generally IP addresses provided by your ISP. If you intend to use a physical or virtual connection like Cloudflare Network Interconnect, you do not need to provide edge addresses because Cloudflare will provide them.
- Private subnet—A 31-bit subnet (/31 in CIDR notation) supporting 2 hosts, one for each side of the tunnel. Select the subnet from the following private IP space:
- 10.0.0.0–10.255.255.255
- 172.16.0.0–172.31.255.255
- 192.168.0.0–192.168.255.255
- Private IP addresses—The private IP address assigned to the Cloudflare and customer sides of the tunnel
Edge routing configuration example
|GRE tunnel
|Customer edge IP
|Anycast IP
|Private subnet
|Customer private IP
|Cloudflare private IP
|GRE_1_IAD
|104.18.112.75
|Anycast IP 1
|10.10.10.100/31
|10.10.10.100
|10.10.10.101
|GRE_2_IAD
|104.18.112.75
|Anycast IP 2
|10.10.10.102/31
|10.10.10.102
|10.10.10.103
|GRE_3_ATL
|104.40.112.125
|Anycast IP 1
|10.10.10.104/31
|10.10.10.104
|10.10.10.105
|GRE_4_ATL
|104.40.112.125
|Anycast IP 2
|10.10.10.106/31
|10.10.10.106
|10.10.10.107
Scoped routes for GRE tunnels
To reduce latency for your GRE tunnel configurations, especially if you operate your own Anycast network, Cloudflare can steer your traffic by scoping it to specific Cloudflare data center regions. Valid Cloudflare regions include AFR, APAC, EEUR, ENAM, ME, OC, SAM, WEUR, and WNAM.
To configure scoping for your traffic, you must provide Cloudflare with GRE tunnel data for each Cloudflare region.
Scoping configuration data example
|GRE tunnel
|Region code
|GRE_1_IAD
|AFR
|GRE_2_IAD
|EEUR
|GRE_3_ATL
|ENAM
|GRE_4_ATL
|ME
Cloudflare has nine geographic regions across the world which are listed below.
Region codes and associated regions
|Region code
|Region
|AFR
|Africa
|APAC
|Asia Pacific
|EEUR
|Eastern Europe
|ENAM
|Eastern North America
|ME
|Middle East
|OC
|Oceania
|SAM
|South America
|WEUR
|Western Europe
|WNAM
|Western North America