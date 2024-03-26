Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Deploy Zero Trust Web Access (Learning Path)
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning Paths
  2. Deploy Zero Trust Web Access
  3. Customize the end user experience
  4. Block page

Block page

  1 min read

You can display a custom block page when users fail to authenticate to an Access application. Each application can have a different block page.

​​ Create a custom block page

To create a custom block page for Access:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Settings > Custom Pages.

  2. Find the Access Custom Pages setting and select Manage.

  3. Select Add a page template.

  4. Enter a unique name for the block page.

  5. Select Failed identity provider check.

  6. Copy the Required script.

  7. In Custom HTML, enter the HTML code for your custom page. For example,

    <!DOCTYPE html>

    <html>

    <body>

    

    <h1>Access denied.</h1>

    

    <p>To obtain access, contact your IT administrator.</p>

    

    </body>

    </html>

  8. To check the appearance of your custom page, select Download and open the HTML file in a browser.

  9. Once you are satisfied with your custom page, select Save.

You can now select this block page when you configure an Access application.




Previous Next module