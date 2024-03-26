Block page
1 min read
You can display a custom block page when users fail to authenticate to an Access application. Each application can have a different block page.
Create a custom block page
To create a custom block page for Access:
In Zero Trust, go to Settings > Custom Pages.
Find the Access Custom Pages setting and select Manage.
Select Add a page template.
Enter a unique name for the block page.
Select Failed identity provider check.
Copy the Required script.
In Custom HTML, enter the HTML code for your custom page. For example,<!DOCTYPE html><html><body><h1>Access denied.</h1><p>To obtain access, contact your IT administrator.</p></body></html>
To check the appearance of your custom page, select Download and open the HTML file in a browser.
Once you are satisfied with your custom page, select Save.
You can now select this block page when you configure an Access application.