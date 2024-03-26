Best practices

2 min read

We recommend following these best practices when you deploy Cloudflare Tunnel for Zero Trust Web Access.

​​ Deploy another instance of cloudflared

For an additional point of availability, add a cloudflared replica to another host machine in your network.

​​ Standardize public hostnames

To make your applications easier to manage, standardize the public hostnames that you publish your applications on. Here are a few examples of how customers manage their public hostnames:

Delegate a subdomain of your primary public website to use for internal applications (for example, tools.dev.customer.com ).

). If your internal DNS infrastructure is available for public use, register your internal primary DNS record on Cloudflare and use this domain for your public hostname routes. This allows you to present applications on identical private and public hostnames.

Specify some sort of internal logic that generates hostnames based on the type of tool you are connecting. For example, if you have a set of applications in a US-East datacenter allocated explicitly for production resources, you could create subdomains of tools.us-east.prod.ztproject.com .

​​ Disable TLS verification

If your public hostname route serves an HTTPS application, we recommend enabling No TLS Verify to reduce connectivity issues caused by mismatched certificates. No TLS Verify disables TLS verification between cloudflared and the origin service, meaning that cloudflared will accept any certificate that the origin service provides. This setting has no impact on traffic between the user’s browser and the cloudflared host, which will always be encrypted.

If your target application sits behind a load balancer or similar, you may need to set HTTP Host Header to the service hostname. Load balancers in between the origin service and cloudflared can be difficult to troubleshoot, and you can typically resolve the issue by adding a request header to match the way that the load balancer typically identifies traffic.

​​ Enable tunnel notifications

Enable notifications in the Cloudflare dashboard to monitor tunnel health.