Prepare for surges and mitigate DDoS attacks

Reduce server strain

Utilize Cloudflare's caching to enhance load times and reduce server strain. Also, features like the Waiting Room and Rate Limiting can be used to effectively manage excess demand and ensure a stable user experience.

Unlimited DDoS Protection

Cloudflare's Advanced DDoS protection is always on for Enterprise customers and is used to mitigate DDoS attacks of all forms and sizes including those that target UDP and ICMP protocols, as well as SYN/ACK, DNS amplification, SMURF, and Layer 7 attacks.

Browser Integrity Check

Browser Integrity Check looks for requests with HTTP headers commonly used by spammers, bots, and crawlers such as requests with a missing or non-standard user agent. If a threat is found, Cloudflare will present a challenge page before allowing access. This may affect your API and can be selectively disabled using Page Rules.