Defend content with Scrape Shield

Scrape Shield is a collection of settings meant to protect your site's content.

Email Address Obfuscation

Email Address Obfuscation uses JavaScript to encrypt addresses and prevents harvesting by spammers and bots while keeping addresses easy to read and use for human visitors.

Hotlink Protection prevents your images from being used by other sites, which can reduce the bandwidth consumed by your origin server.