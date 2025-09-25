Defend content with Scrape Shield
Scrape Shield is a collection of settings meant to protect your site's content.
Email Address Obfuscation uses JavaScript to encrypt addresses and prevents harvesting by spammers and bots while keeping addresses easy to read and use for human visitors.
Hotlink Protection prevents your images from being used by other sites, which can reduce the bandwidth consumed by your origin server.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-