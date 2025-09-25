Control domain access

IP Access Rules specify an action based on the origin of your user across a single domain or all of the domains in your account.

IP Access Rules can be applied based on:

IPv4 address or range: Specified in CIDR notation as /16 or /24

or IPv6 address or range: Specified in CIDR notation as /32 , /48 , /64

, , ASN

Country or the Tor network

Note We recommend locking down your origin with an Access Control List (ACL) which only allows Cloudflare IPs ↗.

Actions:

Block: Ensures that an IP address will never be allowed to access your site.

CAPTCHA Challenge: Rules will be shown a CAPTCHA before allowed access.

Javascript Challenge: Rules will be shown a five second javascript confirmation.

Allowlist: Ensures that an IP address will never be blocked from accessing your site. This supersedes any Cloudflare security profile.