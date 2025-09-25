Control domain access
IP Access Rules specify an action based on the origin of your user across a single domain or all of the domains in your account.
IP Access Rules can be applied based on:
- IPv4 address or range: Specified in CIDR notation as
/16or
/24
- IPv6 address or range: Specified in CIDR notation as
/32,
/48,
/64
- ASN
- Country or the Tor network
Actions:
- Block: Ensures that an IP address will never be allowed to access your site.
- CAPTCHA Challenge: Rules will be shown a CAPTCHA before allowed access.
- Javascript Challenge: Rules will be shown a five second javascript confirmation.
- Allowlist: Ensures that an IP address will never be blocked from accessing your site. This supersedes any Cloudflare security profile.
