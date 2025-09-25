 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Control domain access

IP Access Rules specify an action based on the origin of your user across a single domain or all of the domains in your account.

IP Access Rules can be applied based on:

  • IPv4 address or range: Specified in CIDR notation as /16 or /24
  • IPv6 address or range: Specified in CIDR notation as /32, /48, /64
  • ASN
  • Country or the Tor network

Actions:

  • Block: Ensures that an IP address will never be allowed to access your site.
  • CAPTCHA Challenge: Rules will be shown a CAPTCHA before allowed access.
  • Javascript Challenge: Rules will be shown a five second javascript confirmation.
  • Allowlist: Ensures that an IP address will never be blocked from accessing your site. This supersedes any Cloudflare security profile.