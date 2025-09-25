Analytics
Use the Workers Analytics Engine to send unlimited-cardinality data from your Worker to a time-series database. Query it with SQL.
Use Account and zone analytics to provide details about the requests and traffic related to your Cloudflare accounts and zones.
Use Cloudflare Network Analytics to provide near real-time visibility into network and transport-layer traffic patterns and DDoS attacks.
Use the GraphQL Analytics API to provide\ all of your performance, security, and reliability data from one endpoint. Select exactly what you need, from one metric for a domain to multiple metrics aggregated for your account.
