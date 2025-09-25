 Skip to content
Support resources

Support typeResource
Self-serve questionshttps://support.cloudflare.com
https://developers.cloudflare.com/fundamentals
Strategic guidance and best practices (proactive)Reach out to your dedicated account team
Non-critical production issues (reactive)- Email the 24/7 Enterprise Support team
- Support portal
- Dashboard chat
Critical issues such as attacks (reactive)- Call the 24/7 Emergency Support line
- +1 (650)353-5922 (US)
- www.cloudflare.com/ecp/support (global lines)

