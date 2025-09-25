Support resources
|Support type
|Resource
|Self-serve questions
|https://support.cloudflare.com ↗
https://developers.cloudflare.com/fundamentals ↗
|Strategic guidance and best practices (proactive)
|Reach out to your dedicated account team
|Non-critical production issues (reactive)
|- Email the 24/7 Enterprise Support team
- Support portal ↗
- Dashboard chat
|Critical issues such as attacks (reactive)
|- Call the 24/7 Emergency Support line
- +1 (650)353-5922 (US)
- www.cloudflare.com/ecp/support ↗ (global lines)
- For help with an issue, refer to guidance for submitting support tickets.
- Reference our Support Docs, including Priority definitions.
- Learn the basic countermeasures to stop an ongoing DDoS attack.
- Let Cloudflare's Security Operations Center-as-a-Service (SOC) ↗ monitor your environment for volumetric security threats and potential operational disruptions, perform analysis to identify attack vectors, and help you implement countermeasures to mitigate future incidents.
- If a customer has purchased Technical Account Management Service, utilize the Technical Account Management Service ↗ which operates as an extension of your team, as the Cloudflare support expert who knows your tech stack, unique infrastructure, and Cloudflare portfolio requirements.
- Learn what's new ↗ and subscribe to product release email summaries.
- Read the Cloudflare blog ↗ for the latest announcements from Cloudflare.
- Refer to the Cloudflare Community ↗ to seek advice and share insights about using Cloudflare with other Cloudflare users.
- Maximize Revenue and Minimize Risk in Peak Season webinar ↗
