Custom pages
Design your custom HTML page and host it online anywhere. Once published, Cloudflare will use the customized page instead of serving our standard page to your visitors.
Pages you can customize:
- IP Block
- WAF Block
- 500 Class Errors
- 1000 Class Errors
- Always Online Error
- Basic Security Challenge
- WAF Challenge
- Country Challenge
- I'm Under Attack Mode Challenge
