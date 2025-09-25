Block user agents and lock zones
User Agent (UA) Blocking rules match against specific User-Agent request headers sent by the browser or application accessing your site. UA rules are applied against the entire domain, and after a rule is triggered, you can decide which action to take against the visitor.
Actions:
- Block: Ensures that an IP address will never be allowed to access your site
- CAPTCHA Challenge: Rules will be shown a CAPTCHA before allowed access
- Javascript Challenge: Rules will be shown 5 second javascript confirmation
Zone Lockdown rules allow you to define paths and only allow specific, trusted IPs to those paths. Any requests to those paths from non-whitelisted IPs will be automatically blocked with an 1106 HTTP code. This ability is particularly useful for locking down administrative or staging portions of your application.
