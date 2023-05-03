Email routing

Cloudflare Email Routing is designed to simplify the way you create and manage email addresses, without needing to keep an eye on additional mailboxes. With Email Routing, you can create any number of custom email addresses to use in situations where you do not want to share your primary email address, such as when you subscribe to a new service or newsletter. Emails are then routed to your preferred email inbox, without you ever having to expose your primary email address.

Email Routing is free and private by design. Cloudflare will not store or access the emails routed to your inbox.

For more details, refer to enable Email Routing.