Disable Email Routing

Email Routing provides two options for disabling the service:

Delete and Disable : This option will immediately disable Email Routing and remove its MX records. Your custom email addresses will stop working, and your email will not be routed to its final destination.

: This option will immediately disable Email Routing and remove its records. Your custom email addresses will stop working, and your email will not be routed to its final destination. Unlock and keep DNS records: (Advanced) This option is recommended if you plan to migrate to another provider. It allows you to add new MX records before disabling the service. Email Routing will stop working when you change your MX records.

​​ Delete and disable Email Routing

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Email > Settings. Select Start disabling > Delete and Disable. Email Routing will show you the list of records associated with your account that will be deleted. Select Delete records.

Email Routing is now disabled for your account and will stop forwarding email. To enable the service again, select Enable Email Routing and follow the wizard.

​​ Unlock and keep DNS records

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Email > Settings. Select Start disabling > Unlock records and continue. Select Edit records on DNS.