​​ Troubleshooting misconfigured DNS records

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Email > Settings. Email Routing will show you the status of your DNS records, such as Missing . Select Enable Email Routing. The next page will show you what kind of action is needed. For example, if you are missing DNS records, select Add records and enable.

If there is a problem with your SPF records, refer to Troubleshooting SPF records.