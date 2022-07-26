Email Routing DNS records

Email Routing’s Settings section allows you to lock or unlock your DNS records, and also view a list of the DNS records needed for Email Routing to work. If the DNS records in your account are correctly configured, Email Routing will show you a green Email DNS records configured message.

Click View DNS records for a list of the required MX and sender policy framework (SPF) records Email Routing is using. If you are having trouble with your account’s DNS records, refer to the Troubleshooting section.

​​ Start disabling

The Start disabling button allows you to delete Email Routing from your account or keep your records and migrate to another provider. Refer to Disable Email Routing for more information.