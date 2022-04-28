Email Routing analytics

The Overview page shows you a summary of your account. You can check details such as how many custom and destination addresses you have configured, as well as the status of your routing service.

​​ Email Routing metrics

In Email Routing metrics you can check metrics related the number of emails received, forwarded, dropped, and rejected. To filter this information by time interval, click the drop-down menu. You can choose preset periods between the previous 30 minutes and 30 days, as well as a custom date range.

​​ Email routing logs