Troubleshooting SPF records
Having multiple sender policy framework (SPF) records on your account is not allowed, and will prevent Email Routing from working properly. If your account has multiple SPF records, follow these steps to solve the issue.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to Email. Email Routing will warn you that you have multiple SPF records.
- Under View DNS records, select Fix records.
- Delete the incorrect SPF record.
You should now have your SPF records correctly configured. If you are unsure of which SPF record to delete:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to Email. Email Routing will warn you that you have multiple SPF records.
- Under View DNS records, select Fix records.
- Delete all SPF records.
- Select Add records and enable.