Troubleshooting SPF records

Having multiple sender policy framework (SPF) records External link icon Open external link on your account is not allowed, and will prevent Email Routing from working properly. If your account has multiple SPF records, follow these steps to solve the issue.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Email. Email Routing will warn you that you have multiple SPF records. Under View DNS records, select Fix records. Delete the incorrect SPF record.

You should now have your SPF records correctly configured. If you are unsure of which SPF record to delete: