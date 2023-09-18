KV commands
kv:namespace
Manage KV namespaces.
The
kv:... commands allow you to manage application data in the Cloudflare network to be accessed from Workers using KV.
create
Creates a new KV namespace.
$ wrangler kv:namespace create <NAMESPACE> [OPTIONS]
NAMESPACE
string
- The name of the new namespace.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace (the
preview_idvalue).
- Interact with a preview namespace (the
create command to create a KV namespace called
MY_KV
$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV"🌀 Creating namespace with title "worker-MY_KV"✨ Success!Add the following to your configuration file in your kv_namespaces array:kv_namespaces = [{ binding = "MY_KV", id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" }]
create command to create a preview KV namespace called
MY_KV
$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV" --preview🌀 Creating namespace with title "my-site-MY_KV_preview"✨ Success!Add the following to your configuration file in your kv_namespaces array:kv_namespaces = [{ binding = "MY_KV", preview_id = "15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273" }]
list
Lists all KV namespaces associated with the current account ID.
$ wrangler kv:namespace list
Pass the Wrangler command through the
jq command
$ wrangler kv:namespace list | jq "."[{"id": "06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db","title": "TEST_NAMESPACE"},{"id": "32ac1b3c2ed34ed3b397268817dea9ea","title": "STATIC_CONTENT"}]
delete
Deletes a given KV namespace.
$ wrangler kv:namespace delete [OPTIONS]
--binding
string
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
wrangler.tomlfile, to delete.
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
--namespace-id
string
- The ID of the namespace to delete.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
Delete a KV namespace called MY_KV
$ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding=MY_KVAre you sure you want to delete namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791? [y/n]yesDeleting namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791Deleted namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791
Delete a preview KV namespace called MY_KV
$ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding=MY_KV --previewAre you sure you want to delete namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273? [y/n]yesDeleting namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273Deleted namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273
kv:key
Manage key-value pairs within a KV namespace.
put
Writes a single key-value pair to a particular KV namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key put <KEY> [VALUE] [OPTIONS]
KEY
string
- The key to write to.
VALUE
string
- The value to write.
--path
- When defined, the value is loaded from the file at
--pathrather than reading it from the
VALUEargument. This is ideal for security-sensitive operations because it avoids saving keys and values into your terminal history.
- When defined, the value is loaded from the file at
--binding
string
- The binding name of the KV namespace, as stored in the
wrangler.tomlfile, to delete.
- The binding name of the KV namespace, as stored in the
--namespace-id
string
- The ID of the KV namespace to delete.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
--ttl
number
- The lifetime (in number of seconds) that the key-value pair should exist before expiring. Must be at least
60seconds. This option takes precedence over the
expirationoption.
- The lifetime (in number of seconds) that the key-value pair should exist before expiring. Must be at least
--expiration
number
- The timestamp, in UNIX seconds, indicating when the key-value pair should expire.
--metadata
string
- Any (escaped) JSON serialized arbitrary object to a maximum of 1024 bytes.
Put a key-value into the KV namespace with binding name of
MY_KV
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "my-key" "some-value"Writing the value "some-value" to key "my-key" on namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791.
Put a key-value into the preview KV namespace with binding name of
MY_KV
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV --preview "my-key" "some-value"Writing the value "some-value" to key "my-key" on namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273.
Put a key-value into a KV namespace, with a time-to-live value of
10000 seconds
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "my-key" "some-value" --ttl=10000Writing the value "some-value" to key "my-key" on namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791.
Put a key-value into a KV namespace, where the value is read from the
value.txt file
$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "my-key" --path=value.txtWriting the contents of value.txt to the key "my-key" on namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791.
get
Reads a single value by key from the given KV namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key get <KEY> [OPTIONS]
KEY
string
- The key value to get.
--binding
string
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
wrangler.tomlfile, to delete.
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
--namespace-id
string
- The ID of the namespace to delete.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
Gets the value of the
"my-key" key from the KV namespace with binding name
MY_KV
$ wrangler kv:key get --binding=MY_KV "my-key"value
list
Outputs a list of all keys in a given KV namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key list [OPTIONS]
--binding
string
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
wrangler.tomlfile, to delete.
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
--namespace-id
string
- The ID of the namespace to delete.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
--prefix
string
- Only list keys that begin with the given prefix.
Pass the Wrangler command through the
jq command
$ wrangler kv:key list --binding=MY_KV --prefix="public" | jq "."[{"name": "public_key"},{"name": "public_key_with_expiration","expiration": "2019-09-10T23:18:58Z"}]
delete
Removes a single key value pair from the given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key delete <KEY> [OPTIONS]
KEY
string
- The key value to get.
--binding
string
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
wrangler.tomlfile, to delete.
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
--namespace-id
string
- The ID of the namespace to delete.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
Deletes the key-value pair with key
"my-key" from the KV namespace with binding name
MY_KV
$ wrangler kv:key delete --binding=MY_KV "my-key"Deleting the key "my-key" on namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791.
kv:bulk
Manage multiple key-value pairs within a KV namespace in batches.
put
Writes a JSON file containing an array of key-value pairs to the given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:bulk put <FILENAME> [OPTIONS]
FILENAME
string
- The JSON file containing an array of key-value pairs to write to the namespace.
--binding
string
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
wrangler.tomlfile, to delete.
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
--namespace-id
string
- The ID of the namespace to delete.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
This command takes a JSON file as an argument with a list of key-value pairs to upload. An example of JSON input:
[{"key": "test_key","value": "test_value","expiration_ttl": 3600}]
KV namespace values can only store strings. In order to save complex a value, stringify it to JSON:
[{"key": "test_key","value": "{\"name\": \"test_value\"}","expiration_ttl": 3600}]
Here is the full schema for key-value entries uploaded via the bulk API:
key
string
- The key’s name. The name may be 512 bytes maximum. All printable, non-whitespace characters are valid.
value
string
- The UTF-8 encoded string to be stored, up to 25 MB in length.
metadata
object
- Any arbitrary object (must serialize to JSON) to a maximum of 1024 bytes.
expiration
number
- The time, measured in number of seconds since the UNIX epoch, at which the key should expire.
expiration_ttl
number
- The number of seconds the document should exist before expiring. Must be at least
60seconds.
- The number of seconds the document should exist before expiring. Must be at least
base64
boolean
- When true, the server will decode the value as base64 before storing it. This is useful for writing values that would otherwise be invalid JSON strings, such as images. Defaults to
false.
- When true, the server will decode the value as base64 before storing it. This is useful for writing values that would otherwise be invalid JSON strings, such as images. Defaults to
Writing all the key-value pairs found in the
allthethingsupload.json file
$ wrangler kv:bulk put --binding=MY_KV allthethingsupload.jsonSuccess!
delete
Deletes all keys read from a JSON file within a given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:bulk delete <FILENAME> [OPTIONS]
FILENAME
string
- The JSON file containing an array of keys to delete from the namespace.
--binding
string
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
wrangler.tomlfile, to delete.
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
--namespace-id
string
- The ID of the namespace to delete.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
This command takes a JSON file as an argument containing an array of keys to delete. Here is an example of the JSON input:
["test_key_1", "test_key_2"]
Delete all the keys found in the
allthethingsdelete.json file
$ wrangler kv:bulk delete --binding=MY_KV allthethingsdelete.json? Are you sure you want to delete all keys in allthethingsdelete.json from kv-namespace with id "f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791"? › (Y/n)Success!