KV commands

Manage KV namespaces.

The kv:... commands allow you to manage application data in the Cloudflare network to be accessed from Workers using KV.

Creates a new KV namespace.



$ wrangler kv:namespace create <NAMESPACE> [OPTIONS]

NAMESPACE string The name of the new namespace.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace (the preview_id value).



​​ create command to create a KV namespace called MY_KV



$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV" 🌀 Creating namespace with title "worker-MY_KV" ✨ Success! Add the following to your configuration file in your kv_namespaces array: kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" } ]

​​ create command to create a preview KV namespace called MY_KV



$ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV" --preview 🌀 Creating namespace with title "my-site-MY_KV_preview" ✨ Success! Add the following to your configuration file in your kv_namespaces array: kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", preview_id = "15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273" } ]

Lists all KV namespaces associated with the current account ID.



$ wrangler kv:namespace list

​​ Pass the Wrangler command through the jq command



$ wrangler kv:namespace list | jq "." [ { "id": "06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db", "title": "TEST_NAMESPACE" }, { "id": "32ac1b3c2ed34ed3b397268817dea9ea", "title": "STATIC_CONTENT" } ]

Deletes a given KV namespace.



$ wrangler kv:namespace delete [OPTIONS]

Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required.

--binding string The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the wrangler.toml file, to delete.

--namespace-id string The ID of the namespace to delete.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.



​​ Delete a KV namespace called MY_KV



$ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding=MY_KV Are you sure you want to delete namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791? [y/n] yes Deleting namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791 Deleted namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791

​​ Delete a preview KV namespace called MY_KV



$ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding=MY_KV --preview Are you sure you want to delete namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273? [y/n] yes Deleting namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273 Deleted namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273

Manage key-value pairs within a KV namespace.

Writes a single key-value pair to a particular KV namespace.



$ wrangler kv:key put <KEY> [VALUE] [OPTIONS]

Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required. Exactly one of VALUE or --path is required.

KEY string The key to write to.

VALUE string The value to write.

--path When defined, the value is loaded from the file at --path rather than reading it from the VALUE argument. This is ideal for security-sensitive operations because it avoids saving keys and values into your terminal history.

--binding string The binding name of the KV namespace, as stored in the wrangler.toml file, to delete.

--namespace-id string The ID of the KV namespace to delete.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.

--ttl number The lifetime (in number of seconds) that the key-value pair should exist before expiring. Must be at least 60 seconds. This option takes precedence over the expiration option.

--expiration number The timestamp, in UNIX seconds, indicating when the key-value pair should expire.

--metadata string Any (escaped) JSON serialized arbitrary object to a maximum of 1024 bytes.



​​ Put a key-value into the KV namespace with binding name of MY_KV



$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "my-key" "some-value" Writing the value "some-value" to key "my-key" on namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791.

​​ Put a key-value into the preview KV namespace with binding name of MY_KV



$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV --preview "my-key" "some-value" Writing the value "some-value" to key "my-key" on namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273.

​​ Put a key-value into a KV namespace, with a time-to-live value of 10000 seconds



$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "my-key" "some-value" --ttl=10000 Writing the value "some-value" to key "my-key" on namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791.

​​ Put a key-value into a KV namespace, where the value is read from the value.txt file



$ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "my-key" --path=value.txt Writing the contents of value.txt to the key "my-key" on namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791.

Reads a single value by key from the given KV namespace.



$ wrangler kv:key get <KEY> [OPTIONS]

Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required.

KEY string The key value to get.

--binding string The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the wrangler.toml file, to delete.

--namespace-id string The ID of the namespace to delete.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.



​​ Gets the value of the "my-key" key from the KV namespace with binding name MY_KV



$ wrangler kv:key get --binding=MY_KV "my-key" value

Outputs a list of all keys in a given KV namespace.



$ wrangler kv:key list [OPTIONS]

Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required.

--binding string The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the wrangler.toml file, to delete.

--namespace-id string The ID of the namespace to delete.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.

--prefix string Only list keys that begin with the given prefix.



​​ Pass the Wrangler command through the jq command



$ wrangler kv:key list --binding=MY_KV --prefix="public" | jq "." [ { "name": "public_key" }, { "name": "public_key_with_expiration", "expiration": "2019-09-10T23:18:58Z" } ]

Removes a single key value pair from the given namespace.



$ wrangler kv:key delete <KEY> [OPTIONS]

Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required.

KEY string The key value to get.

--binding string The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the wrangler.toml file, to delete.

--namespace-id string The ID of the namespace to delete.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.



​​ Deletes the key-value pair with key "my-key" from the KV namespace with binding name MY_KV



$ wrangler kv:key delete --binding=MY_KV "my-key" Deleting the key "my-key" on namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791.

Manage multiple key-value pairs within a KV namespace in batches.

Writes a JSON file containing an array of key-value pairs to the given namespace.



$ wrangler kv:bulk put <FILENAME> [OPTIONS]

Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required.

FILENAME string The JSON file containing an array of key-value pairs to write to the namespace.

--binding string The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the wrangler.toml file, to delete.

--namespace-id string The ID of the namespace to delete.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.



This command takes a JSON file as an argument with a list of key-value pairs to upload. An example of JSON input:



[ { "key" : "test_key" , "value" : "test_value" , "expiration_ttl" : 3600 } ]

KV namespace values can only store strings. In order to save complex a value, stringify it to JSON:



[ { "key" : "test_key" , "value" : "{\"name\": \"test_value\"}" , "expiration_ttl" : 3600 } ]

Here is the full schema for key-value entries uploaded via the bulk API:

key string The key’s name. The name may be 512 bytes maximum. All printable, non-whitespace characters are valid.

value string The UTF-8 encoded string to be stored, up to 25 MB in length.

metadata object Any arbitrary object (must serialize to JSON) to a maximum of 1024 bytes.

expiration number The time, measured in number of seconds since the UNIX epoch, at which the key should expire.

expiration_ttl number The number of seconds the document should exist before expiring. Must be at least 60 seconds.

base64 boolean When true, the server will decode the value as base64 before storing it. This is useful for writing values that would otherwise be invalid JSON strings, such as images. Defaults to false .



If both expiration and expiration_ttl are specified for a given key, the API will prefer expiration_ttl .

​​ Writing all the key-value pairs found in the allthethingsupload.json file



$ wrangler kv:bulk put --binding=MY_KV allthethingsupload.json Success!

Deletes all keys read from a JSON file within a given namespace.



$ wrangler kv:bulk delete <FILENAME> [OPTIONS]

Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required.

FILENAME string The JSON file containing an array of keys to delete from the namespace.

--binding string The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the wrangler.toml file, to delete.

--namespace-id string The ID of the namespace to delete.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.



This command takes a JSON file as an argument containing an array of keys to delete. Here is an example of the JSON input:



[ "test_key_1" , "test_key_2" ]

​​ Delete all the keys found in the allthethingsdelete.json file