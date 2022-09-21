Non-contract services

With Cloudflare non-contract services, contracted customers can get full access to certain products and features, free of metered usage fees, limits, and certain other restrictions.

​​ Available features and products

To enable a non-contract service, use the Dashboard link in the following table. Then, select Enable. And that’s it! You will have instant access to the product or feature you selected so you can begin determining if it’s right for your business’ needs.

Once you enable the product or feature, it will not be an officially contracted service until you purchase it. Cloudflare will reach out in case you have any questions or feedback, and provide you with a sales quote if you are enjoying the product.

To get started, check out our product docs and visit the various Cloudflare communities highlighted above.

​​ View enabled products