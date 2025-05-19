Troubleshoot invoices

If your billing contact information has changed, update your Cloudflare email address as soon as possible.

Change in Cloudflare subscription or account

The invoice data corresponds to the date your Cloudflare account changed. You are charged immediately for the plan, additional domain, or add-on service. An invoice will be available on the Cloudflare dashboard within 24 hours of the account change.

Billing periods are 30 days. Payments for all recurring monthly costs are processed on the last day of the billing period. Invoices are generated the same day and will appear in the Billing section of the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ within 24 hours.

Cloudflare invoice without company name

To add your business or company name, VAT ID, or Tax ID/EIN on an invoice, add the company name when updating billing information.

Inconsistent invoice and payment amounts

If your Cloudflare payment is past due and you order additional services, the past due amount will be added to your invoice. This may cause inconsistencies between the invoice and what you see in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. Once the account is current, the amounts in the Cloudflare dashboard will update.