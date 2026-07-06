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Precursor

Precursor is a client-side, session-based verification system that continuously evaluates a visitor's behavior over time. Instead of relying on a single challenge event, Precursor runs ongoing verification in the browser to detect automation that appears legitimate in individual requests but exhibits non-human patterns across a session.

How it works

Precursor operates as a continuous client-side verification loop:

  • A client-side script is injected into the page
  • The script continuously collects signals and performs verification
  • Each execution produces signals that are evaluated by Cloudflare
  • Results are used to update session state stored in the cf_clearance cookie
  • The process repeats throughout the session

This enables Cloudflare to continuously evaluate session behavior over time.

Get started

Enable Precursor for your zone:

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, select your zone.
  2. Go to Security > Settings.
  3. Locate Precursor.
  4. Turn on Precursor.
Security Settings page in the Cloudflare dashboard, showing the Precursor card with the on/off toggle

  1. Choose a mode: To fully verify a user session, visitors may need to complete a lightweight Challenge to establish a valid session. Precursor provides two modes depending on whether you want to prioritize user experience or strict verification:

    • Minimize Friction (default) Does not show an interstitial Challenge to the visitor. Instead, Precursor attempts to establish session state in the background. This provides a smoother user experience, but cannot guarantee that every session is fully verified.

    • Maximize Security (recommended) Shows a lightweight interstitial Challenge to establish a valid session if one does not already exist. This ensures every session is verified before a user can proceed, but may introduce additional friction.

Precursor mode selector showing Minimize Friction and Maximize Security options

For most customers, selecting a mode is the only configuration required.

Precursor rules (optional)

Precursor runs across your zone by default. Rules do not enable or disable Precursor — they determine which mode applies to each request.

For example:

  • Run Minimize Friction across your site, but run Maximize Security to enforce a valid session on /checkout.
  • Run Maximize Security on all pages, except your homepage.

Relationship to JavaScript Detections

Precursor supersedes JavaScript Detections (JSD):

  • moves from one-time execution to continuous verification
  • introduces session-based state
  • enables dynamic runtime control

If you enable Precursor, you should disable JavaScript Detections (JSD).

Relationship to Challenge Pages

Precursor and Challenges serve different roles:

  • Challenges provide point-in-time verification
  • Precursor provides continuous, session-level verification

Precursor does not replace Challenges. Instead, it strengthens them by:

  • determining when additional Challenges should be required
  • re-evaluating visitors after they have already passed a Challenge
  • identifying automation that emerges over time

Precursor is tightly integrated with cf_clearance. When running Precursor:

  • effective clearance may be reduced or invalidated
  • additional Challenges may be triggered
  • the visitor may be re-verified during the same session

Visibility in Security Analytics

Once Precursor runs on a zone, its detections appear in the zone's Analytics view. To open it, select your zone in the Cloudflare dashboard, then go to Security > Analytics > Traffic > Bot analysis. The bot score distribution and WAF rule-match counts now include Precursor's behavioral and biometric detections.

For more information, refer to Security Analytics.