Precursor is a client-side, session-based verification system that continuously evaluates a visitor's behavior over time. Instead of relying on a single challenge event, Precursor runs ongoing verification in the browser to detect automation that appears legitimate in individual requests but exhibits non-human patterns across a session.

How it works

Precursor operates as a continuous client-side verification loop:

A client-side script is injected into the page

The script continuously collects signals and performs verification

Each execution produces signals that are evaluated by Cloudflare

Results are used to update session state stored in the cf_clearance cookie

cookie The process repeats throughout the session

This enables Cloudflare to continuously evaluate session behavior over time.

Get started

Enable Precursor for your zone:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, select your zone. Go to Security > Settings. Locate Precursor. Turn on Precursor.

Choose a mode: To fully verify a user session, visitors may need to complete a lightweight Challenge to establish a valid session. Precursor provides two modes depending on whether you want to prioritize user experience or strict verification: Minimize Friction (default) Does not show an interstitial Challenge to the visitor. Instead, Precursor attempts to establish session state in the background. This provides a smoother user experience, but cannot guarantee that every session is fully verified.

Maximize Security (recommended) Shows a lightweight interstitial Challenge to establish a valid session if one does not already exist. This ensures every session is verified before a user can proceed, but may introduce additional friction.

For most customers, selecting a mode is the only configuration required.

Precursor rules (optional)

Precursor runs across your zone by default. Rules do not enable or disable Precursor — they determine which mode applies to each request.

For example:

Run Minimize Friction across your site, but run Maximize Security to enforce a valid session on /checkout .

across your site, but run to enforce a valid session on . Run Maximize Security on all pages, except your homepage.

Relationship to JavaScript Detections

Precursor supersedes JavaScript Detections (JSD):

moves from one-time execution to continuous verification

introduces session-based state

enables dynamic runtime control

If you enable Precursor, you should disable JavaScript Detections (JSD).

Relationship to Challenge Pages

Precursor and Challenges serve different roles:

Challenges provide point-in-time verification

Precursor provides continuous, session-level verification

Precursor does not replace Challenges. Instead, it strengthens them by:

determining when additional Challenges should be required

re-evaluating visitors after they have already passed a Challenge

identifying automation that emerges over time

Relationship to cf_clearance cookie

Precursor is tightly integrated with cf_clearance . When running Precursor:

effective clearance may be reduced or invalidated

additional Challenges may be triggered

the visitor may be re-verified during the same session

Visibility in Security Analytics

Once Precursor runs on a zone, its detections appear in the zone's Analytics view. To open it, select your zone in the Cloudflare dashboard, then go to Security > Analytics > Traffic > Bot analysis. The bot score distribution and WAF rule-match counts now include Precursor's behavioral and biometric detections.

For more information, refer to Security Analytics.