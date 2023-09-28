Deploy a Browser Rendering Worker with Durable Objects
By following this guide, you will create a Worker that uses the Browser Rendering API along with Durable Objects to take screenshots from web pages and store them in R2.
Using Durable Objects to persist browser sessions improves performance by eliminating the time that it takes to spin up a new browser session. Since Durable Objects re-uses sessions, it reduces the number of concurrent sessions needed.
Prerequisites
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account.
- Install
npm.
- Install
Node.js.
1. Create a Worker project
Cloudflare Workers provides a serverless execution environment that allows you to create new applications or augment existing ones without configuring or maintaining infrastructure. Your Worker application is a container to interact with a headless browser to do actions, such as taking screenshots.
Create a new Worker project named
browser-worker by running:
$ npm create cloudflare@latest
$ yarn create cloudflare@latest
2. Enable Durable Objects in the dashboard
To enable Durable Objects, you will need to purchase the Workers Paid plan:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account.
- Go to Workers & Pages > Plans.
- Select Purchase Workers Paid and complete the payment process to enable Durable Objects.
3. Install Puppeteer
In your
browser-worker directory, install Cloudflare’s fork of Puppeteer:
$ npm install @cloudflare/puppeteer --save-dev
4. Create a R2 bucket
Create two R2 buckets, one for production, and one for development.
$ wrangler r2 bucket create SCREENSHOTS$ wrangler r2 bucket create SCREENSHOTS-TEST
To check that your buckets were created, run:
$ wrangler r2 bucket list
After running the
list command, you will see all bucket names, including the ones you have just created.
5. Configure
wrangler.toml
Configure your
browser-worker project’s
wrangler.toml file by adding a browser binding and a Node.js compatibility flag. Browser bindings allow for communication between a Worker and a headless browser which allows you to do actions such as taking a screenshot, generating a PDF and more.
Update your
wrangler.toml configuration file with the Browser Rendering API binding, the R2 bucket you created and a Durable Object:
name = "rendering-api-demo"main = "src/index.js"compatibility_date = "2023-09-04"compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat"]account_id = <ACCOUNT_ID># Browser Rendering API bindingbrowser = { binding = "MYBROWSER" }# Bind an R2 Bucket[[r2_buckets]]binding = "BUCKET"bucket_name = "SCREENSHOTS"preview_bucket_name = "SCREENSHOTS-TEST"# Binding to a Durable Object[[durable_objects.bindings]]name = "BROWSER"class_name = "Browser"[[migrations]]tag = "v1" # Should be unique for each entrynew_classes = ["Browser"] # Array of new classes
6. Code
The code below uses Durable Object to instantiate a browser using Puppeteer. It then opens a series of web pages with different resolutions, takes a screenshot of each, and uploads it to R2.
The Durable Object keeps a browser session open for 60 seconds after last use. If a browser session is open, any requests will re-use the existing session rather than creating a new one. Update your Worker code by copy and pasting the following:
index.js
import puppeteer from '@cloudflare/puppeteer';
export default { async fetch(request, env) {
let id = env.BROWSER.idFromName("browser"); let obj = env.BROWSER.get(id);
// Send a request to the Durable Object, then await its response. let resp = await obj.fetch(request.url); let count = await resp.text();
return new Response("success"); }
};
const KEEP_BROWSER_ALIVE_IN_SECONDS = 60;
export class Browser { constructor(state, env) { this.state = state; this.env = env; this.keptAliveInSeconds = 0; this.storage = this.state.storage; }
async fetch(request) { // screen resolutions to test out const width = [1920, 1366, 1536, 360, 414] const height = [1080, 768, 864, 640, 896]
// use the current date and time to create a folder structure for R2 const nowDate = new Date() var coeff = 1000 * 60 * 5 var roundedDate = (new Date(Math.round(nowDate.getTime() / coeff) * coeff)).toString(); var folder = roundedDate.split(" GMT")[0]
//if there's a browser session open, re-use it if (!this.browser) { console.log(`Browser DO: Starting new instance`); try { this.browser = await puppeteer.launch(this.env.MYBROWSER); } catch (e) { console.log(`Browser DO: Could not start browser instance. Error: ${e}`); } }
// Reset keptAlive after each call to the DO this.keptAliveInSeconds = 0;
const page = await this.browser.newPage();
// take screenshots of each screen size for (let i = 0; i < width.length; i++) { await page.setViewport({ width: width[i], height: height[i] }); await page.goto("https://workers.cloudflare.com/"); const fileName = "screenshot_" + width[i] + "x" + height[i] const sc = await page.screenshot({ path: fileName + ".jpg" } );
this.env.BUCKET.put(folder + "/"+ fileName + ".jpg", sc); }
// Reset keptAlive after performing tasks to the DO. this.keptAliveInSeconds = 0;
// set the first alarm to keep DO alive let currentAlarm = await this.storage.getAlarm(); if (currentAlarm == null) { console.log(`Browser DO: setting alarm`); const TEN_SECONDS = 10 * 1000; this.storage.setAlarm(Date.now() + TEN_SECONDS); }
await this.browser.close(); return new Response("success"); }
async alarm() { this.keptAliveInSeconds += 10;
// Extend browser DO life if (this.keptAliveInSeconds < KEEP_BROWSER_ALIVE_IN_SECONDS) { console.log(`Browser DO: has been kept alive for ${this.keptAliveInSeconds} seconds. Extending lifespan.`); this.storage.setAlarm(Date.now() + 10 * 1000); } else console.log(`Browser DO: cxceeded life of ${KEEP_BROWSER_ALIVE_IN_SECONDS}. Browser DO will be shut down in 10 seconds.`); }
}
7. Test
Run
npx wrangler dev --remote to test your Worker locally before deploying to Cloudflare’s global network.
8. Deploy
Run
npx wrangler deploy to deploy your Worker to the Cloudflare global network.
