Deploy a Browser Rendering Worker with Durable Objects

By following this guide, you will create a Worker that uses the Browser Rendering API along with Durable Objects to take screenshots from web pages and store them in R2.

Using Durable Objects to persist browser sessions improves performance by eliminating the time that it takes to spin up a new browser session. Since Durable Objects re-uses sessions, it reduces the number of concurrent sessions needed.

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta External link icon Open external link or nvm External link icon Open external link to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.13.0 or later.

​​ 1. Create a Worker project

Cloudflare Workers provides a serverless execution environment that allows you to create new applications or augment existing ones without configuring or maintaining infrastructure. Your Worker application is a container to interact with a headless browser to do actions, such as taking screenshots.

Create a new Worker project named browser-worker by running:

$ npm create cloudflare@latest

$ yarn create cloudflare@latest

​​ 2. Enable Durable Objects in the dashboard

To enable Durable Objects, you will need to purchase the Workers Paid plan:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account. Go to Workers & Pages > Plans. Select Purchase Workers Paid and complete the payment process to enable Durable Objects.

​​ 3. Install Puppeteer

In your browser-worker directory, install Cloudflare’s fork of Puppeteer:



$ npm install @cloudflare/puppeteer --save-dev

​​ 4. Create a R2 bucket

Create two R2 buckets, one for production, and one for development.



$ wrangler r2 bucket create SCREENSHOTS $ wrangler r2 bucket create SCREENSHOTS-TEST

To check that your buckets were created, run:



$ wrangler r2 bucket list

After running the list command, you will see all bucket names, including the ones you have just created.

Configure your browser-worker project’s wrangler.toml file by adding a browser binding and a Node.js compatibility flag. Browser bindings allow for communication between a Worker and a headless browser which allows you to do actions such as taking a screenshot, generating a PDF and more.

Update your wrangler.toml configuration file with the Browser Rendering API binding, the R2 bucket you created and a Durable Object:



name = "rendering-api-demo" main = "src/index.js" compatibility_date = "2023-09-04" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] account_id = <ACCOUNT_ID> browser = { binding = "MYBROWSER" } [ [ r2_buckets ] ] binding = "BUCKET" bucket_name = "SCREENSHOTS" preview_bucket_name = "SCREENSHOTS-TEST" [ [ durable_objects.bindings ] ] name = "BROWSER" class_name = "Browser" [ [ migrations ] ] tag = "v1" new_classes = [ "Browser" ]

The code below uses Durable Object to instantiate a browser using Puppeteer. It then opens a series of web pages with different resolutions, takes a screenshot of each, and uploads it to R2.

The Durable Object keeps a browser session open for 60 seconds after last use. If a browser session is open, any requests will re-use the existing session rather than creating a new one. Update your Worker code by copy and pasting the following:

index.js import puppeteer from '@cloudflare/puppeteer' ; export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { let id = env . BROWSER . idFromName ( "browser" ) ; let obj = env . BROWSER . get ( id ) ; let resp = await obj . fetch ( request . url ) ; let count = await resp . text ( ) ; return new Response ( "success" ) ; } } ; const KEEP_BROWSER_ALIVE_IN_SECONDS = 60 ; export class Browser { constructor ( state , env ) { this . state = state ; this . env = env ; this . keptAliveInSeconds = 0 ; this . storage = this . state . storage ; } async fetch ( request ) { const width = [ 1920 , 1366 , 1536 , 360 , 414 ] const height = [ 1080 , 768 , 864 , 640 , 896 ] const nowDate = new Date ( ) var coeff = 1000 * 60 * 5 var roundedDate = ( new Date ( Math . round ( nowDate . getTime ( ) / coeff ) * coeff ) ) . toString ( ) ; var folder = roundedDate . split ( " GMT" ) [ 0 ] if ( ! this . browser ) { console . log ( ` Browser DO: Starting new instance ` ) ; try { this . browser = await puppeteer . launch ( this . env . MYBROWSER ) ; } catch ( e ) { console . log ( ` Browser DO: Could not start browser instance. Error: ${ e } ` ) ; } } this . keptAliveInSeconds = 0 ; const page = await this . browser . newPage ( ) ; for ( let i = 0 ; i < width . length ; i ++ ) { await page . setViewport ( { width : width [ i ] , height : height [ i ] } ) ; await page . goto ( "https://workers.cloudflare.com/" ) ; const fileName = "screenshot_" + width [ i ] + "x" + height [ i ] const sc = await page . screenshot ( { path : fileName + ".jpg" } ) ; this . env . BUCKET . put ( folder + "/" + fileName + ".jpg" , sc ) ; } this . keptAliveInSeconds = 0 ; let currentAlarm = await this . storage . getAlarm ( ) ; if ( currentAlarm == null ) { console . log ( ` Browser DO: setting alarm ` ) ; const TEN_SECONDS = 10 * 1000 ; this . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now ( ) + TEN_SECONDS ) ; } await this . browser . close ( ) ; return new Response ( "success" ) ; } async alarm ( ) { this . keptAliveInSeconds += 10 ; if ( this . keptAliveInSeconds < KEEP_BROWSER_ALIVE_IN_SECONDS ) { console . log ( ` Browser DO: has been kept alive for ${ this . keptAliveInSeconds } seconds. Extending lifespan. ` ) ; this . storage . setAlarm ( Date . now ( ) + 10 * 1000 ) ; } else console . log ( ` Browser DO: cxceeded life of ${ KEEP_BROWSER_ALIVE_IN_SECONDS } . Browser DO will be shut down in 10 seconds. ` ) ; } }

Run npx wrangler dev --remote to test your Worker locally before deploying to Cloudflare’s global network.

Run npx wrangler deploy to deploy your Worker to the Cloudflare global network.