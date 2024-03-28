Reuse sessions

The best way to improve the performance of your browser rendering worker is to reuse sessions. One way to do that is via Durable Objects. Another way is to keep the browser open after you’ve finished with it, making it available for the next request.

In short, this entails using browser.disconnect() instead of browser.close() , and, if there are available sessions, using puppeteer.connect(env.MY_BROWSER, sessionID) instead of launching a new browser session.

​​ 1. Create a Worker project

Cloudflare Workers provides a serverless execution environment that allows you to create new applications or augment existing ones without configuring or maintaining infrastructure. Your Worker application is a container to interact with a headless browser to do actions, such as taking screenshots.

Create a new Worker project named browser-worker by running:

npm

yarn $ npm create cloudflare@latest $ yarn create cloudflare

​​ 2. Install Puppeteer

In your browser-worker directory, install Cloudflare’s fork of Puppeteer:

$ npm install @cloudflare/puppeteer --save-dev

name = "browser-worker" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2023-03-14" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] browser = { binding = "MYBROWSER" }

The script below starts by fetching the current running sessions. If there are any that don’t already have a worker connection, it picks a random session ID and attempts to connect ( puppeteer.connect(..) ) to it. If that fails or there were no running sessions to start with, it launches a new browser session ( puppeteer.launch(..) ). Then, it goes to the website and fetches the dom. Once that’s done, it disconnects ( browser.disconnect() ), making the connection available to other workers.

import puppeteer from "@cloudflare/puppeteer" ; interface Env { MYBROWSER : Fetcher ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; let reqUrl = url . searchParams . get ( "url" ) || 'https://example.com' ; reqUrl = new URL ( reqUrl ) . toString ( ) ; let sessionId = await this . getRandomSession ( env . MYBROWSER ) let browser , launched if ( sessionId ) { try { browser = await puppeteer . connect ( env . MYBROWSER , sessionId ) } catch ( e ) { console . log ( ` Failed to connect to ${ sessionId } . Error ${ e } ` ) } } if ( ! browser ) { browser = await puppeteer . launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) launched = true } sessionId = browser . sessionId ( ) const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; const response = await page . goto ( reqUrl ) ; const html = await response ! . text ( ) await browser . disconnect ( ) return new Response ( ` ${ launched ? 'Launched' : 'Connected to' } ${ sessionId }

-----

` + html , { headers : { "content-type" : "text/plain" , } } ) } , async getRandomSession ( endpoint : puppeteer . BrowserWorker ) : Promise < string > { const sessions : puppeteer . ActiveSession [ ] = await puppeteer . sessions ( endpoint ) ; console . log ( ` Sessions: ${ JSON . stringify ( sessions ) } ` ) const sessionsIds = sessions . filter ( v => { return ! v . connectionId ; } ) . map ( v => { return v . sessionId ; } ) ; if ( sessionsIds . length === 0 ) { return } const sessionId = sessionsIds [ Math . floor ( Math . random ( ) * sessionsIds . length ) ] ; return sessionId ! ; } }

Besides puppeteer.sessions() , we’ve added other methods to facilitate session management - check them out here.

Run npx wrangler dev --remote to test your Worker locally before deploying to Cloudflare’s global network.

To test go to the following URL:

<LOCAL_HOST_URL>/?url=https://example.com

Run npx wrangler deploy to deploy your Worker to the Cloudflare global network and then to go to the following URL: