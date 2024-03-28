Reuse sessions
The best way to improve the performance of your browser rendering worker is to reuse sessions. One way to do that is via Durable Objects. Another way is to keep the browser open after you’ve finished with it, making it available for the next request.
In short, this entails using
browser.disconnect() instead of
browser.close(), and, if there are available sessions, using
puppeteer.connect(env.MY_BROWSER, sessionID) instead of launching a new browser session.
1. Create a Worker project
Cloudflare Workers provides a serverless execution environment that allows you to create new applications or augment existing ones without configuring or maintaining infrastructure. Your Worker application is a container to interact with a headless browser to do actions, such as taking screenshots.
Create a new Worker project named
browser-worker by running:
$ npm create cloudflare@latest
$ yarn create cloudflare
2. Install Puppeteer
In your
browser-worker directory, install Cloudflare’s fork of Puppeteer:
$ npm install @cloudflare/puppeteer --save-dev
3. Configure
wrangler.toml
name = "browser-worker"main = "src/index.ts"compatibility_date = "2023-03-14"compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ]
browser = { binding = "MYBROWSER" }
4. Code
The script below starts by fetching the current running sessions. If there are any that don’t already have a worker connection, it picks a random session ID and attempts to connect (
puppeteer.connect(..)) to it. If that fails or there were no running sessions to start with, it launches a new browser session (
puppeteer.launch(..)). Then, it goes to the website and fetches the dom. Once that’s done, it disconnects (
browser.disconnect()), making the connection available to other workers.
import puppeteer from "@cloudflare/puppeteer";
interface Env { MYBROWSER: Fetcher;
}
export default { async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) { const url = new URL(request.url); let reqUrl = url.searchParams.get("url") || 'https://example.com'; reqUrl = new URL(reqUrl).toString(); // normalize
// Pick random session from open sessions let sessionId = await this.getRandomSession(env.MYBROWSER) let browser, launched if (sessionId) { try { browser = await puppeteer.connect(env.MYBROWSER, sessionId) } catch (e) { // another worker may have connected first console.log(`Failed to connect to ${sessionId}. Error ${e}`) } } if (!browser) { // No open sessions, launch new session browser = await puppeteer.launch(env.MYBROWSER) launched = true }
sessionId = browser.sessionId() // get current session id
// Do your work here const page = await browser.newPage(); const response = await page.goto(reqUrl); const html = await response!.text()
// All work done, so free connection (IMPORTANT!) await browser.disconnect()
return new Response(`${launched ? 'Launched' : 'Connected to'} ${sessionId} \n-----\n` + html, { headers: { "content-type": "text/plain", } }) },
// Pick random free session // Other custom logic could be used instead async getRandomSession(endpoint: puppeteer.BrowserWorker): Promise<string> { const sessions: puppeteer.ActiveSession[] = await puppeteer.sessions(endpoint); console.log(`Sessions: ${JSON.stringify(sessions)}`) const sessionsIds = sessions .filter(v => { return !v.connectionId; // remove sessions with workers connected to them }) .map(v => { return v.sessionId; }); if (sessionsIds.length === 0) { return }
const sessionId = sessionsIds[Math.floor(Math.random() * sessionsIds.length)];
return sessionId!; }
}
Besides
puppeteer.sessions(), we’ve added other methods to facilitate session management - check them out here.
5. Test
Run
npx wrangler dev --remote to test your Worker locally before deploying to Cloudflare’s global network.
To test go to the following URL:
<LOCAL_HOST_URL>/?url=https://example.com
6. Deploy
Run
npx wrangler deploy to deploy your Worker to the Cloudflare global network and then to go to the following URL:
<YOUR_WORKER>.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/?url=https://example.com