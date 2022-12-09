Cloudflare Docs
Supported API methods for Polygon Gateway

The full list of API methods that are supported by an Polygon Gateway is given below. The gateway returns a 403 if a method is specified that is not supported.

Since Polygon is a layer 2 for the Ethereum network, most of Ethereum’s JSON-RPC API methods are supported for interacting with the Polygon PoS chain.

Supported API methods lists all of the Ethereum API methods that the Polygon Gateway supports.

In addition to all of the web3_*, net_*, and eth_* methods, the following Polygon-specific methods are supported:

JSON-RPC methodCloudflare Polygon Gateway support
bor_getAuthor
bor_getCurrentProposer
bor_getCurrentValidators
bor_getRootHash
bor_getSigners
bor_getSignersAtHash
bor_getSnapshot
bor_getSnapshotAtHash