Supported API methods for Polygon Gateway
The full list of API methods that are supported by an Polygon Gateway
is given below. The gateway returns a
403 if a method is specified that is not
supported.
Since Polygon is a layer 2 for the Ethereum network, most of Ethereum’s JSON-RPC API methods are supported for interacting with the Polygon PoS chain.
Supported API methods lists all of the Ethereum API methods that the Polygon Gateway supports.
In addition to all of the
web3_*,
net_*, and
eth_* methods, the following Polygon-specific methods are supported:
|JSON-RPC method
|Cloudflare Polygon Gateway support
|bor_getAuthor
|✅
|bor_getCurrentProposer
|✅
|bor_getCurrentValidators
|✅
|bor_getRootHash
|✅
|bor_getSigners
|✅
|bor_getSignersAtHash
|✅
|bor_getSnapshot
|❌
|bor_getSnapshotAtHash
|❌