Supported API methods for Polygon Gateway

The full list of API methods that are supported by an Polygon Gateway is given below. The gateway returns a 403 if a method is specified that is not supported.

Since Polygon is a layer 2 for the Ethereum network, most of Ethereum’s JSON-RPC API methods are supported for interacting with the Polygon PoS chain External link icon Open external link .

Supported API methods lists all of the Ethereum API methods that the Polygon Gateway supports.

In addition to all of the web3_* , net_* , and eth_* methods, the following Polygon-specific methods are supported: