Polygon Gateway

Cloudflare’s Polygon Gateway gives you read and write access to the Polygon PoS chain without installing any software on your computer.

Polygon PoS External link icon Open external link is a scaling solution for the Ethereum network that utilizes side chains to increase transaction throughput and reduce transaction costs.

In particular, users can read all information that has been agreed upon by the consensus of existing nodes in the network. In addition, they can write their own transactions and smart contracts to be stored by these nodes in a distributed manner. Anyone else on the network will be able to view these transactions, and even run your smart contracts using their own supply of the MATIC External link icon Open external link token.

These interactions take place through the official Polygon JSON-RPC API External link icon Open external link and use Cloudflare-supported API methods.