Getting started

Cloudflare’s Ethereum Gateway is part of the wider Distributed Web Gateway offering, specifically providing access to the Ethereum network. In particular, users can read all information that has been agreed upon by the consensus of existing nodes in the network. In addition, they can write their own transactions and smart contracts to be stored by these nodes in a distributed manner. Anyone else on the network will be able to view these transactions, and even run your smart contracts using their own supply of the Ethereum currency.