Configuration settings

You can customize a variety of options for your waiting rooms.

Dashboard settingsAdditional details

​ Dashboard settings

Settings Notes Dashboard Setting API parameter Required? Description Best practices Name name Yes Unique waiting room name. Hostname host Yes Host name for which the waiting room will be applied (no wildcards). Do not include http:// or https:// . Path path No Case-sensitive path of the waiting room. The waiting room will be enabled for all subpaths. Wildcards and query parameters are not supported. If your server does not allow letter casing, use numbers in your path or redirect traffic with a Page Rule. Total active users total_active_users Yes The maximum number of active sessions allowed in host/path at a given time (must be greater than 200). Set to 75% of origin traffic capacity and adjust as needed. Adjustments may affect estimated wait time shown to end users. New users per minute new_users_per_minute Yes A threshold of users per minute that can be allowed into host/path , greater than 200 and less than or equal to total active users. Set to 100% of peak traffic to ensure users are only queued when necessary Session duration session_duration No The amount of time in minutes (between 1 and 30) that a user who left host/path can come directly back without having to go into the waiting room. Defaults to 5 minutes. Description description No Description of the waiting room. Disable session renewal disable_session_renewal No Available via API only (and only to Enterprise customers with purchase). If true, users only have session duration minutes to browse your site. If false, a user's session cookie is renewed on every request.

Note You can configure only one waiting room per host/path combination.

​ Additional details

​ New users per minute

When you configure new users per minute , this value is not the number of users added per minute.

Instead, it is the threshold of users allowed per minute (less than or equal to the number of total active users ). You should set this value at 100% of your expected peak traffic to ensure users are only queued when necessary.

​ Session duration

Session duration improves user experience in two ways.

First, it prevents visitors from having to pass through a waiting room twice for the same transaction. For example, a visitor might want to make a purchase at example.com . There's a lot of traffic at example.com , so they queue in the waiting room before entering the online store. After a period of time, they leave the waiting room and enter the online store. They make a purchase and leave the online store.

However, they forgot to add a note to the order or request a receipt. As long as their session cookie is still valid (for the length of time specified by the session duration ), they can re-enter your application without having to re-queue in the waiting room.

Second, session duration lets your waiting room create a dynamic outflow from your application (in addition to dynamic inflow). A user's session cookie expires after a period of inactivity, meaning that new spots can open up as soon as space becomes available and estimated wait times are lower and more accurate.