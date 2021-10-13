Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Waiting Room
Cloudflare Docs
Waiting Room
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Waiting Room on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Combine with SSL for SaaS

If your application is using a custom hostname — meaning your SaaS provider is using SSL for SaaS — your application can support a waiting room.

Applications on Cloudflare

If your application is already using Cloudflare, create a waiting room using the normal process.

Applications not on Cloudflare

If your application is not using Cloudflare, you need to ask your SaaS provider to configure a waiting room on their SSL for SaaS zone (using your custom hostname as the Hostname value).