Query Vectors
Querying an index, or vector search, enables you to search an index by providing an input vector and returning the nearest vectors based on the configured distance metric.
Example query
To pass a vector as a query to an index, use the
.query() method on the index itself.
A query vector is either an array of JavaScript numbers, 32-bit floating point or 64-bit floating point numbers:
number[],
Float32Array, or
Float64Array. Unlike when inserting vectors, a query vector does not need an ID or metadata.
let queryVector = [54.8, 5.5, 3.1];let matches = await env.YOUR_INDEX.query(queryVector);
This would return a set of matches resembling the following, based on a
cosine distance metric:
{"matches":{"count":3,"matches":[{"score":0.999909486,"vectorId":"5"},{"score":0.789848214,"vectorId":"4"},{"score":0.720476967,"vectorId":"4444"}]}}
You can optionally change the number of results returned and/or whether results should include metadata and values:
let queryVector = [54.8, 5.5, 3.1];// topK defaults to 3; returnVectors defaults to falselet matches = await env.YOUR_INDEX.query(queryVector, { topK: 1, returnVectors: true })
This would return a set of matches resembling the following, based on a
cosine distance metric:
{"matches":{"count":1,"matches":[{"score":0.999909486,"vectorId":"5","vector":{"id":"5","values":[58.79999923706055,6.699999809265137,3.4000000953674316],"metadata":{"url":"/products/sku/55519183"}}}]}}
Refer to the Workers Client API documentation for additional examples.
Workers AI
If you are generating embeddings from a Workers AI text embedding model, the response type from
ai.run() is an object that includes both the
shape of the response vector - e.g.
[1,768] - and the vector
data as an array of vectors:
interface EmbeddingResponse {shape: number[];data: number[][];}let userQuery = "a query from a user or service";const queryVector: EmbeddingResponse = await ai.run("@cf/baai/bge-base-en-v1.5",{text: [userQuery],});
When passing the vector to the
.query() method of a Vectorize index, ensure you are passing only the vector embedding itself on the
.data sub-object, and not the top-level response. For example:
let matches = await env.TEXT_EMBEDDINGS.query(queryVector.data[0], { topK: 1 });
Passing
queryVector or
queryVector.data will cause
.query() to return an error.
OpenAI
When using OpenAI’s JavaScript client API and Embeddings API, the response type from
embeddings.create is an object that includes the model, usage information and the requested vector embedding.
const openai = new OpenAI({ apiKey: env.YOUR_OPENAPI_KEY });let userQuery = "a query from a user or service";let embeddingResponse = await openai.embeddings.create({input: userQuery,model: "text-embedding-ada-002",});
Similar to Workers AI, you will need to provide the vector embedding itself (
.embedding[0]) and not the
EmbeddingResponse wrapper when querying a Vectorize index:
let matches = await env.TEXT_EMBEDDINGS.query(embeddingResponse.embedding[0], {topK: 1,});