Configure static routes

Magic Transit uses a static configuration to route your traffic through Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) tunnels from Cloudflare’s edge to your data centers.

You must assign a route priority to each GRE tunnel–subnet pair in your GRE configuration using the following guidelines:

Lower values have greater priority.

When the priority values for prefix entries match, Cloudflare uses equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) packet forwarding to route traffic. You can refer to an example of this scenario with the 103.21.244.0/24 subnet in the edge routing configuration example below.

You can also create and edit static routes using Magic Transit Static Routes API External link icon Open external link . Edge routing configuration example GRE tunnel Subnet Priority GRE_1_IAD 103.21.244.0/24 100 GRE_2_IAD 103.21.244.0/24 100 GRE_3_ATL 103.21.244.0/24 100 GRE_4_ATL 103.21.244.0/24 100 GRE_1_IAD 103.21.245.0/24 200 GRE_2_IAD 103.21.245.0/24 200 GRE_3_ATL 103.21.245.0/24 100 GRE_4_ATL 103.21.245.0/24 100

For more on how Cloudflare uses ECMP packet forwarding, refer to Traffic steering .

​​ Map route prefixes smaller than /24

You must provide your prefixes and the tunnels they should be mapped to in order for Cloudflare to route your traffic from the edge to your data centers via GRE tunnels. Use the table below as reference.

Prefix GRE Tunnel 103.21.244.0/29 GRE_1_IAD 103.21.244.8/29 GRE_2_ATL

The minimum advertising prefix is /24, but because Cloudflare uses GRE tunnels as an outer wrapper for your traffic, we can route prefixes within that /24 to different tunnel end points.

For example, you can send x.x.x.0/29 to Datacenter 1 and x.x.x.8/29 to Datacenter 2. This is helpful when you operate in an environment with constrained IP resources.

​​ Create a static route

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select Magic Transit. Next to Static routes configuration, click Configure.

Click the Static Routes tab and click Create to add a new route. Enter the information for your route. (Optional) We highly recommend testing your route before adding it by clicking Test routes. If your test was successful, click Add routes when you are done.

​​ Edit a static route

After navigating to the Edit static routes page, click Edit next to the route you want to modify. (Optional) We highly recommend testing your route before adding it by clicking Test routes. Enter the updated route information and click Edit routes when you are done.

​​ Delete static route

From Static Routes, locate the static route you want to modify and click Delete. Confirm the action by selecting the checkbox and clicking Delete.

​​ Scoped routes for Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnels

To reduce latency for your Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnel configurations, especially if you operate your own Anycast network, Cloudflare can steer your traffic by scoping it to specific Cloudflare data center regions. Equal cost routes maintain an equal cost on a global scale so long as the routes are not scoped to specific regions. For example, if you use region-scoped routes, traffic from end users in New York will always land at their Ashburn network unless that tunnel is unhealthy.

When you scope static routes to specific regions, the routes will only exist in the specified regions, and traffic that lands outside the specified regions will not have anywhere to go.

To configure scoping for your traffic, you must provide Cloudflare with Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnel data for each Cloudflare region. Note: Regions and regional objects are automatically updated. If you route traffic through specific data centers, you will need to manually update your rules when Cloudflare adds or removes data centers. Scoping configuration data example GRE tunnel Region code GRE_1_IAD AFR GRE_2_IAD EEUR GRE_3_ATL ENAM GRE_4_ATL ME