Best practices
Most customers have a heterogenous private application portfolio; some are home-built, some are internal managed services, some have SSO integrations available, and some rely on HTML or other forms of authentication. With that in mind, we recommend that you mix-and-match onboarding solutions to fit the needs of each individual application. As shown in the table below, you can bucket applications into a series of stack-ranked categories that prioritize ease of implementation and total organizational impact.
|Application type
|Recommendation
|Outcome
|Private web apps without integrated SSO
|Present applications exclusively on Cloudflare domains.
|Users access applications on new domains delegated to Cloudflare and instantly apply SSO through Cloudflare integration.
|Private web apps with integrated SSO
|If SSO configuration is possible: Present applications exclusively on Cloudflare domains.
If SSO configuration is not possible: Present applications on existing internal domains with identical external domains delegated to Cloudflare
|Users access internal web services on the same or new domains from Cloudflare. If configured, the SSO provider transparently redirects users from internal domains to Cloudflare authoritative external domains.
|New critical internal applications being developed
|Present applications exclusively on Cloudflare domains.
|Developers can programmatically generate (or be given) new public hostnames on Cloudflare to represent the redirects for their application in SAML or OIDC integrations.
|New microservices being developed
|Present applications exclusively on Cloudflare domains.
Optionally, consume the Access JWT as authentication in internal applications.
|Developers can inject the JWT authorization mechanism directly into the codebase of their application and use Terraform to automatically build Cloudflare hostnames and policies for their applications.
|Internal API endpoints (including internal applications with dependencies on external/internal APIs)
|Present internal APIs on Cloudflare domains, and build Access policies that accept service tokens alongside user-oriented policies.
|Automated systems can authenticate via a service token in the request header, while end users continue to login through their IdP.