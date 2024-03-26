Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Deploy Zero Trust Web Access (Learning Path)
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning Paths
  2. Deploy Zero Trust Web Access
  3. Migrate applications
  4. Best practices

Best practices

  2 min read

Most customers have a heterogenous private application portfolio; some are home-built, some are internal managed services, some have SSO integrations available, and some rely on HTML or other forms of authentication. With that in mind, we recommend that you mix-and-match onboarding solutions to fit the needs of each individual application. As shown in the table below, you can bucket applications into a series of stack-ranked categories that prioritize ease of implementation and total organizational impact.

Application typeRecommendationOutcome
Private web apps without integrated SSOPresent applications exclusively on Cloudflare domains.Users access applications on new domains delegated to Cloudflare and instantly apply SSO through Cloudflare integration.
Private web apps with integrated SSOIf SSO configuration is possible: Present applications exclusively on Cloudflare domains.
If SSO configuration is not possible: Present applications on existing internal domains with identical external domains delegated to Cloudflare		Users access internal web services on the same or new domains from Cloudflare. If configured, the SSO provider transparently redirects users from internal domains to Cloudflare authoritative external domains.
New critical internal applications being developedPresent applications exclusively on Cloudflare domains.Developers can programmatically generate (or be given) new public hostnames on Cloudflare to represent the redirects for their application in SAML or OIDC integrations.
New microservices being developedPresent applications exclusively on Cloudflare domains.
Optionally, consume the Access JWT as authentication in internal applications.		Developers can inject the JWT authorization mechanism directly into the codebase of their application and use Terraform to automatically build Cloudflare hostnames and policies for their applications.
Internal API endpoints (including internal applications with dependencies on external/internal APIs)Present internal APIs on Cloudflare domains, and build Access policies that accept service tokens alongside user-oriented policies.Automated systems can authenticate via a service token in the request header, while end users continue to login through their IdP.



Previous Next module