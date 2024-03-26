Best practices

Most customers have a heterogenous private application portfolio; some are home-built, some are internal managed services, some have SSO integrations available, and some rely on HTML or other forms of authentication. With that in mind, we recommend that you mix-and-match onboarding solutions to fit the needs of each individual application. As shown in the table below, you can bucket applications into a series of stack-ranked categories that prioritize ease of implementation and total organizational impact.