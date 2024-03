Migrate applications

Publish internal applications that users currently access from a traditional corporate network. The remaining modules (Modules 6-9) discuss special considerations and setup options for enterprise environments. If you are only looking to configure a basic ZTWA setup, feel free to skip them.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Manage applications that are directly integrated with an identity provider.

Pass user information from Cloudflare Access to your application.

Review best practices for onboarding different types of internal applications.

Start module