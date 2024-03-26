Create a Cloudflare account
1 min read
To create a new Cloudflare account:
Sign up on the Cloudflare dashboard.
To secure your account, enable two-factor authentication.
If you have a Cloudflare contact (Enterprise only), ask them to set up your account as a multi-user organization. Account members will need:
- Access permissions to read or edit applications and Access policies.
- Gateway permissions to read or edit Gateway policies.
- PII permissions to view user information in Gateway activity logs.
Best practices
If you are creating an account for your team or a business, we recommend choosing an email alias or distribution list for your Email, such as
[email protected].
This email address is the main point of contact for your Cloudflare billing, usage notifications, and account recovery.