Deploy Zero Trust Web Access (Learning Path)
Initial setup

In this guide, you will learn how to deliver Zero Trust Web Access using the Cloudflare Zero Trust suite of products. This guide will focus on browser-based applications that do not require users to install a device client of any kind. It will discuss both common and complex scenarios, and should give you the tools to provide secure user access to internal web applications following a Zero Trust model.

If you need to deliver access to non-browser based applications, refer to our complementary guide for replacing your VPN.

​​ Objectives

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

  • Set up a Cloudflare account.
  • Add your domain to Cloudflare.
  • Create a Zero Trust organization to manage applications and policies.
  • Configure an identity provider (IdP) for user authentication.


Start module