You can label an Access application with up to 25 custom tags. End users can then filter the applications in their App Launcher by their tags.

​​ Create a tag

To create a new tag:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Tags. Select Add tags. Enter up to 35 alphanumeric characters for the tag (for example, Human Resources ) and select it in the dropdown menu. Select Save.

You can now add this tag to an Access application.

​​ Tag an Access application

To add a tag to an existing Access application:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Access > Applications. Select an application and select Configure. Select the Overview tab. In the Tags dropdown, select the tags that you would like to assign to this application. The tag must be created before you can select it in the dropdown. Select Save application.

The tag will now appear on the application’s App Launcher tile.