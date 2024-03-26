Tags
1 min read
You can label an Access application with up to 25 custom tags. End users can then filter the applications in their App Launcher by their tags.
Create a tag
To create a new tag:
- In Zero Trust, go to Access > Tags.
- Select Add tags.
- Enter up to 35 alphanumeric characters for the tag (for example,
Human Resources) and select it in the dropdown menu.
- Select Save.
You can now add this tag to an Access application.
Tag an Access application
To add a tag to an existing Access application:
- In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications.
- Select an application and select Configure.
- Select the Overview tab.
- In the Tags dropdown, select the tags that you would like to assign to this application. The tag must be created before you can select it in the dropdown.
- Select Save application.
The tag will now appear on the application’s App Launcher tile.