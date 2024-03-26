Login page

1 min read

The Access login page is where users select their identity provider (IdP) or One-Time PIN prior to accessing the application. Customers who only use one IdP usually enable Instant Auth for their applications, which redirects end users directly to the SSO login page. If you are using multiple IdPs, we recommend customizing the Access login page to match your branding and minimize user confusion.

​​ Customize the login page

To change the appearance of your login page:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Custom Pages. Find the Login page setting and select Customize. Give the login page the look and feel of your organization by adding: Your organization’s name

A logo

A custom header and footer

A preferred background color Any changes you make will be reflected in real time in the Preview card. Once you are satisfied with your customization, select Save.

The login page is now updated for all of your Access applications.