Create pools

2 min read

Instead of starting on your production domain, you likely should create a load balancer on a test or staging domain. This may involve temporary changes to your monitors and pools, depending on your infrastructure setup.

Starting with a test domain allows you to verify everything is working correctly before routing production traffic.

Dashboard

API You can create a pool within the load balancer workflow or in the Origin Pools section of the dashboard: Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Manage Pools. Click Create. For your pool, enter the following information: A name (must be unique)

A description to provide more detail on the name

A choice for Origin Steering , which affects how your pool routes traffic to each origin For each origin, enter the following information: A name (must be unique)

The origin server address or associated hostname

A Weight

(Optional) A hostname by clicking Add host header Repeat this process for additional origins in the pool. (Optional) Set up coordinates for Proximity Steering on the pool. On the origin pool, update the following information: Health Threshold : The Health Threshold is the number of healthy origins for the pool as a whole to be considered Healthy and receive traffic based on pool order in a load balancer. Increasing this number makes the pool more reliable, but also more likely to become unhealthy.

: The Health Threshold is the number of healthy origins for the pool as a whole to be considered Healthy and receive traffic based on pool order in a load balancer. Increasing this number makes the pool more reliable, but also more likely to become unhealthy. Monitor : Attach a monitor

: Attach a Health Check Regions : Choose whether to check pool health from multiple locations , which increases accuracy but can lead to probe traffic to your origin

: Choose whether to check pool health from , which increases accuracy but can lead to probe traffic to your origin Pool Notifications: You can set up new alerts - and view existing alerts - to be notified when pools are enabled or disabled, or pools or origins have changes in their health status . When finished, click Save. For a full list of properties, refer to Create Pool. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API documentation. Request curl -X POST \ -H "X-Auth-Email: [email protected] \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/:account_id/load-balancers/pools" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "description" : "Primary data center - Provider XYZ" , "name" : "primary-dc-1" , "enabled" : false , "load_shedding" : { "default_percent" : 0 , "default_policy" : "random" , "session_percent" : 0 , "session_policy" : "hash" } , "minimum_origins" : 2 , "monitor" : "f1aba936b94213e5b8dca0c0dbf1f9cc" , "check_regions" : [ "WEU" , "ENAM" ] , "origins" : [ { "name" : "app-server-1" , "address" : "0.0.0.0" , "enabled" : true , "weight" : 0.56 , "header" : { "Host" : [ "example.com" ] } } ] , "origin_steering" : { "policy" : "random" } , "notification_filter" : { "origin" : { "disable" : false , "healthy" : null } , "pool" : { "disable" : false , "healthy" : null } } } ' The response contains the complete definition of the new pool. Response { "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "id" : "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" , "created_on" : "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "modified_on" : "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "description" : "Primary data center - Provider XYZ" , "name" : "primary-dc-1" , "enabled" : false , "load_shedding" : { "default_percent" : 0 , "default_policy" : "random" , "session_percent" : 0 , "session_policy" : "hash" } , "minimum_origins" : 2 , "monitor" : "f1aba936b94213e5b8dca0c0dbf1f9cc" , "check_regions" : [ "WEU" , "ENAM" ] , "origins" : [ { "name" : "app-server-1" , "address" : "0.0.0.0" , "enabled" : true , "weight" : 0.56 , "header" : { "Host" : [ "example.com" ] } } ] , "origin_steering" : { "policy" : "random" } , "notification_filter" : { "origin" : { "disable" : false , "healthy" : null } , "pool" : { "disable" : false , "healthy" : null } } } } After creating the pool, you would also want to create a new notification with the following parameters specified: "alert_type" : "load_balancing_health_alert" , "filters" : { "pool_id" : <<ARRAY_OF_INCLUDED_POOL_IDS>> , "new_health" : <<ARRAY_OF_STATUS_TRIGGERS>> [ "Unhealthy" , "Healthy" ] , "event_source" : <<ARRAY_OF_OBJECTS_WATCHED>> [ "pool" , "origin" ] }