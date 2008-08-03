 Skip to content
Next steps

Now that you have learned how Email Security can protect your inbox from phishing attacks, refer to the following resources to onboard and enhance your email security posture:

Phish submissionsAs part of your continuous email security posture, administrators and security analysts need to submit missed phish samples so Cloudflare can process them and take necessary action.
API integrationOnboard your domain via API deployment.
Impersonation registryThe impersonation registry contains combinations of emails of users who are likely to be impersonated.
Trusted domainsTrusted domains allows you to identify domains that should be exempted from Email Security detections.
Allow policiesAllow policies exempt messages that match certain patterns from normal detection scanning.
Blocked sendersBlocked senders can mark all messages from specific senders with a MALICIOUS disposition.
PhishGuardPhishGuard is a managed email security service that provides resources for end-to-end phish and targeted attack management and response.