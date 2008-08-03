Next steps
Now that you have learned how Email Security can protect your inbox from phishing attacks, refer to the following resources to onboard and enhance your email security posture:
|Resource
|Description
|Phish submissions
|As part of your continuous email security posture, administrators and security analysts need to submit missed phish samples so Cloudflare can process them and take necessary action.
|API integration
|Onboard your domain via API deployment.
|Impersonation registry
|The impersonation registry contains combinations of emails of users who are likely to be impersonated.
|Trusted domains
|Trusted domains allows you to identify domains that should be exempted from Email Security detections.
|Allow policies
|Allow policies exempt messages that match certain patterns from normal detection scanning.
|Blocked senders
|Blocked senders can mark all messages from specific senders with a
MALICIOUS disposition.
|PhishGuard
|PhishGuard is a managed email security service that provides resources for end-to-end phish and targeted attack management and response.
