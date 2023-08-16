Onboarding Cloudflare Gateway
Now that your Cloudflare environment is ready and you have established a foundation of the technical concepts behind Project Cybersafe Schools, you are ready to test and onboard your DNS traffic.
Objectives
By the end of this module, you will be able to:
- Explain the different methods to proxy your traffic to Gateway.
- Create a Gateway location and understand its purpose.
- Verify your Gateway environment by proxing local DNS traffic.
- Create a test policy to validate functionality.
- Deploy Cloudflare’s recommended CIPA rule.
- Customize the block page to ensure a seamless look and feel.
Start module