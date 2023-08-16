Onboarding Cloudflare Gateway

Now that your Cloudflare environment is ready and you have established a foundation of the technical concepts behind Project Cybersafe Schools, you are ready to test and onboard your DNS traffic.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Explain the different methods to proxy your traffic to Gateway.

Create a Gateway location and understand its purpose.

Verify your Gateway environment by proxing local DNS traffic.

Create a test policy to validate functionality.

Deploy Cloudflare’s recommended CIPA rule.

Customize the block page to ensure a seamless look and feel.

Start module