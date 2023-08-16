Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Project Cybersafe (Learning Path)
GitHub icon
Visit Learning Paths on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning Paths
  2. Project Cybersafe
  3. Onboarding Cloudflare Gateway

Onboarding Cloudflare Gateway

Now that your Cloudflare environment is ready and you have established a foundation of the technical concepts behind Project Cybersafe Schools, you are ready to test and onboard your DNS traffic.

​​ Objectives

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

  • Explain the different methods to proxy your traffic to Gateway.
  • Create a Gateway location and understand its purpose.
  • Verify your Gateway environment by proxing local DNS traffic.
  • Create a test policy to validate functionality.
  • Deploy Cloudflare’s recommended CIPA rule.
  • Customize the block page to ensure a seamless look and feel.


Start module