Create a Cloudflare account
To create a new Cloudflare account:
Sign up on the Cloudflare dashboard.
To secure your account, enable two-factor authentication.
After your account is accepted into the Cybersafe Schools program, you can to reach out to your Cloudflare contact and ask them to set up your account as a multi-user organization. This will allow you to define role based access controls. For this project, account members will need:
- Gateway permissions to read or edit DNS policies.
- PII permissions to view user information in DNS logs.
- Configuration permissions for Area 1 Email Security.