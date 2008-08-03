 Skip to content
Create an Email Security account

To create your Email Security account, you will need the alphanumeric string on the URL when logged in to the Cloudflare dashboard.

Once you have created your Cloudflare account, your account team will create an Email Security account for you.

To establish your tenant, you will need the following information:

  • Average monthly inbound message volume
  • Number of active email users
  • At least one domain
  • Admin email address