Next steps

Inline integration Refer to this guide to get started with the Area 1 inline integration method.

API integration Refer to this guide to get started with the Area 1 API integration method.

Email retraction With journaling, BCC or MS Graph configured, use email retraction to take post-delivery actions against suspicious messages.

Email link isolation Email Link Isolation rewrites links that could be exploited, alerts users when there is uncertainty around the website they are visiting, and protects against malware and vulnerabilities through Cloudflare Browser Isolation .

Business email compromise (BEC) BEC protects against attackers trying to impersonate organizational leaders.

Trusted domains Trusted domains allows you to identify domains that should be exempted from Area 1 detections.

Message allow patterns Allowed patterns exempts messages that match certain patterns from normal detection scanning.

Sender block lists Blocked senders can mark all messages from specific senders with a MALICIOUS disposition.

Admin quarantine Admin Quarantine allows you to automatically prevent incoming messages from reaching a recipient’s inbox based on the disposition assigned by Area 1.